Ian Gillan hospitalized, Deep Purple postpones two concerts

Deep Purple vocalist Ian Gillan has been hospitalized due to an urgent health problem. Due to his condition, the band has postponed two concerts in Germany - in Leipzig and Hamburg.

The show at the QI Arena in Leipzig was scheduled for October 31, and the concert at the Sporthalle in Hamburg - for November 1. The announcement was made at short notice, shortly before the scheduled performances.

Tickets will be valid for the new dates

“The reason is an urgent health problem with Ian Gillen, due to which he is currently hospitalized“, Deep Purple said.

The band said it understands the disappointment of fans and shares their regret over the canceled concerts. Deep Purple and its team are working to find suitable new dates for both performances.

All tickets already purchased will be valid for the concerts when the new dates are scheduled. Additional details about Ian Gillen's health have not been announced.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, t-online.de