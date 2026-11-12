BNT 3 tells Radослав Yankov’s story in “A Piece of Myself”

BNT 3 will broadcast the documentary film “A Piece of Myself,” dedicated to snowboarder Radослав Yankov, on 14 November at 7:30 p.m. The film is part of the “Bulgaria’s Sporting Talents” series, produced jointly by the Bulgarian National Television and the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator.

The film follows not only Yankov’s competitive achievements, but also the daily work behind them. The cameras follow him during his pre-season preparation—from the gym and stadium in Sofia to winter training on the Stelvio Glacier in Italy. Moments from his life with his family in Chepelare are also included.

The story behind the success

“A Piece of Myself” features Radослав Yankov and some of the people closest to him. The film focuses on the obstacles, difficult periods and strength of will that have accompanied his career.

“Snowboarding is my great passion,” Radослав Yankov says in front of BNT’s camera.

The documentary was written by Kalin Gugov, directed by Yoanna Kapanova, filmed by cinematographers Vladimir Bogdansky and Atanas Atanasov, and edited by Milen Kozov.

From his debut to the Crystal Globes

Radослав Yankov started snowboarding at the age of eight. He made his World Cup debut in 2007, and won his first victory in 2015 in Carezza, Italy. At the end of the 2015/2016 season, the Bulgarian triumphed with the Big Crystal Globe in the parallel events—the award for the best competitor in the final standings.

In 2017, Yankov also added the Small Crystal Globe in parallel giant slalom. To date, he has 13 podium finishes and four victories in World Cup events.

The snowboarder has competed at four Winter Olympic Games—in Sochi in 2014, PyeongChang in 2018, Beijing in 2022 and Milan-Cortina in 2026. He has twice been the flag-bearer of the Bulgarian delegation.

“A Piece of Myself” will be shown on BNT 3 on Saturday, 14 November, at 7:30 p.m.

Source: bntnews.bg