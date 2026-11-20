Alisia raised the topic of infidelity and men’s reactions when they are caught. On the show “Na Kafe,” the singer identified denial and the attempt to make the woman doubt her own judgment as the first reaction.

“When someone has cheated and you catch him, he naturally says: “No, you’re crazy!” All men lie in the same way,” Alisia said.

“I’ll change, I’ll become a different person”

As the second common excuse, the singer pointed to the promise of change. According to her, men say they will become different when their relationship is on shaky ground and they are trying to avoid a breakup.

“My other favorite lie is: “I’ll change, I’ll become a different person.” But do you know when that happens? When the woman on the other side changes too.”

Alisia added that change should not be begged for or imposed. In her words, the woman should act in such a way that the man realizes the need for change himself, instead of being persuaded or pressured.

The singer’s statement is a personal assessment of behavior in cases of infidelity. It is not based on any cited research or statistics, but presents her view of the excuses used by unfaithful partners.

Sources: marica.bg, bgdnes.bg