Marta Vachkova has fallen victim to an artificial intelligence scam after her likeness was used in a fake advertisement for supplements for women going through menopause. The video presented the actress as someone recommending a product for symptoms such as hot flashes, mood changes and insomnia.

The advertisement offered one package for €29.99. In the clip, Vachkova allegedly explains how the supplements combat “hot flashes, mood changes and insomnia” – claims that are part of the fraudulent content.

A closer look reveals that the actress’s face moves strangely, while her facial expressions do not entirely match the way she usually speaks on camera. The intonation is also flat and uncharacteristic of someone accustomed to television appearances.

The method of ordering also raises suspicions. According to a report by “Maritsa”, the product could be purchased only with advance payment, while the details provided below the advertisement redirected users to Moldova.

The video circulated briefly on social media. After dozens of comments pointed out that the content was fake, the advertisement was removed and the data associated with it was deleted.

The case shows how artificial intelligence can be used to imitate the face and voice of public figures in order to create an apparently convincing advertisement. Marta Vachkova is the latest well-known Bulgarian woman whose name and likeness have been used without justification to sell a product.

Older people are particularly vulnerable to such schemes. They are more likely to accept what they see in a video as credible, especially when it features a familiar actor or another public figure.