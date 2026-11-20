Valeri Bozhinov Jr. posted a photo on Instagram with pop-folk singer Desita, in which the two pose with their arms around each other. The 19-year-old footballer is wearing a white sweatshirt and sticking out his tongue, while Desita is holding the phone with which the photo was taken. Their appearance together sparked speculation about the closeness between the two, but there has been no official confirmation of a relationship.

The photo also attracted attention because of the reaction from influencer Simona Apostolova, known from the reality show “The House of Influencers”. She responded with an in-love face emoji.

Bozhinov Jr. is the son of footballer Valeri Bozhinov and singer Alisia. He has gone through the academy and squad of Lokomotiv Plovdiv, while his appearances in the public eye are often connected both with football and with his famous parents.

Desita is 25 years old and is originally from Burgas. She is the first performer discovered by the “Alpha Music” label, founded by singer Galin. He noticed her in videos in which she sings and plays the piano, and later included her in his project.

Among Desita’s latest songs is “Nakazani”. The singer has also been publicly linked to pop-folk performer Medi, but in that case too, the reports do not prove that they are currently in a relationship.

At present, the joint photo on Instagram is the only public sign of closeness between Desita and Valeri Bozhinov Jr. Whether the photo shows a new relationship or is simply a friendly appearance remains unclear.