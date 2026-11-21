Dave Mustaine leaves his guitar behind for a glass of wine and vineyards in Italy in the trailer for a new reality show about the family business, House of Mustaine. The nearly eight-minute video shows the Megadeth frontman tasting wine and inspecting grapes, but the main focus is on his wife Pamela and daughter Electra.

The family company is based in Nashville, Tennessee, while the vineyards are located in California and Italy’s Marche region. Pamela oversees the strategy and management of the business between the United States and Italy. Electra, who is a sommelier, is responsible for operations, developing new products and the creative concept.

Pamela and Electra are at the heart of the story

“When we arrived in Italy, we couldn’t speak the language – something that proved to be a real challenge for me. But not for my daughter,” Pamela Mustaine says in the trailer.

Electra sees a direct connection between music and winemaking. “Just as music lasts forever, wine continues to live on. We take this very seriously and hope that future generations of the Mustaine family will also want to continue this tradition,” she says.

So far, a trailer and details about the concept have been released, but no premiere date or platform on which the series will air has been announced.

From a concert with a symphony orchestra to their own vineyards

The wine project began in 2013 after Dave Mustaine performed with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra. That was when the idea was born for a wine that would appeal both to Megadeth fans and classical music lovers. The first product was Symphony Interrupted Cabernet Sauvignon.

A year later, the family planted its first vines. House of Mustaine wines bear names associated with the band’s music, including Holy Wars, Peace Sells, A Tout Le Monde and Elysian Fields.

The company also offers a wine club, special dinners and trips to Italy, during which guests can take part in the grape harvest. In this way, Dave Mustaine’s musical legacy is gradually taking on a wine dimension as well – a family story that is set to be told on television too.

Sources: lifestyle.bg, kerrang.com, lambgoat.com