Three peaks, 24 hours and a personal story about life after a cancer diagnosis. This is the framework of the documentary Heal, in which the Princess of Wales, Kate, talks about her recovery and speaks with people facing serious health challenges.

Kate, 44, takes part in the film while completing the Three Peaks challenge – climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. She completed the initiative in June 2026, with the aim of raising funds for the Royal Marsden charity, connected to the London hospital where she was treated.

Kate Talks About the Period After Her Diagnosis

In March 2024, the princess announced that she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy following major abdominal surgery. She did not disclose the type of cancer. In January 2025, Kate said that she was in remission and gradually resumed her public engagements.

In the film’s trailer, she reflects on the change that occurs after such a diagnosis. “Cancer changes people profoundly,” Kate says. In her words, “healing is a journey” – an attempt to rebuild one’s connection with familiar life and find hope and joy alongside uncertainty.

The princess adds that “we are not made to face life’s challenges alone.” In the film, she speaks with other people about their journey through diagnosis, treatment and recovery, with the subject presented not only as a medical ordeal but also as a change that affects every aspect of a person’s life.

Premiere Set for November 29

Heal will be broadcast on the BBC on November 29. Following its UK premiere, the documentary will also be shown in the United States, Australia and Canada. According to the information released, proceeds from its distribution will be donated to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The film places the princess’s personal story in the context of her charitable work for people living with cancer and its consequences. The climb of Britain’s peaks itself is presented as part of this narrative – a challenge through which Kate speaks about recovery, uncertainty and returning to public life.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, theguardian.com