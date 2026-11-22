Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva won the first all-star tournament of “Games of the Will”. The two defeated Svetlin Mitev and Vanya Zapryanova in the final of LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars and shared a prize of €20,000.

Kanev, the winner of the show’s sixth season, and Krasteva, a finalist in the seventh season, reached the decisive clash after a series of challenges featuring participants from different seasons. The final took place at the Arena in the Wild North, where the four finalists’ rivals supported them before the start of the battle.

A Mistake in the Logic Challenge Decided the Final

The course tested the strength, concentration, accuracy, speed and logical thinking of the two teams. Svetlin Mitev and Vanya Zapryanova managed to build up a lead in the final logic challenge and came close to victory.

Just seconds before the finish, however, the two made a crucial mistake. This allowed Martin and Nikoleta to finish first and win the title in the all-star competition.

The victory also has an additional significance for Nikoleta Krasteva. She became the first female winner in the history of the extreme adventure “Games of the Will”. After the final, the titleholder received congratulations from her opponents, the supporters around the Arena and host Ivet Lalova-Kolio.

The Champions Will Appear on the “After the Games” Podcast

Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva will be the next guests on the “After the Games” podcast. In the episode, the two will answer questions related to their participation in the all-star tournament. The conversation is available on NOVA PLAY, Vbox7 and YouTube.

“Games of the Will” continues on November 23 at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA with the concluding territorial battle. In it, the Hurricanes and the Canaries teams will face each other for the last time in a contest for the Residence.

Casting for the show’s ninth season is already open.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg