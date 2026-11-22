A diamond ring worn by Lucy, Lady Duff Gordon, when the ‘Titanic’ sank, has been sold for £150,000 at an auction in the United Kingdom. The sum includes the buyer’s premium.

The piece is a solitaire featuring a single diamond and was sold through a direct descendant of the family. It was offered at auction on 21 November at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire, with a pre-sale estimate of up to £80,000.

In the Duff Gordon family, the ring was known as the ‘Titanic Ring’ and is believed to have been Lucy’s engagement ring. It is the only significant piece of jewellery she owned that survived the sinking of the ship.

The piece remained in the family for more than a century

After the tragedy, the ring was passed on to Lucy Duff Gordon’s grandson, John, the 3rd Earl of Halsbury. After his death, it remained in the family and was kept as a personal memento of one of the best-known stories involving ‘Titanic’ survivors.

“It is extremely rare for jewellery connected to a ‘Titanic’ survivor to come onto the market, but the sale of such a personal item belonging to such a well-known passenger through a direct descendant is almost unprecedented,” said Andrew Aldridge of the auction house.

Lucy and Sir Cosmo Duff Gordon escaped in Lifeboat No. 1

Lucy Duff Gordon and her husband, Sir Cosmo, were travelling first class on the ‘Titanic’s’ maiden voyage. The pair boarded Lifeboat No. 1, which was designed to carry 40 people but set sail with only 12 people on board—seven of them crew members.

After being rescued aboard the ‘Carpathia’, Sir Cosmo gave each of the crewmen a cheque for £5. The money was presented as compensation after the White Star Line stopped paying their wages following the sinking of the ship. The gesture sparked rumours that the Duff Gordons had bribed the crew not to return for those in the water, but the allegation was never proven.

At the same auction, a ticket for visiting the ‘Titanic’ on the day it departed from Southampton was sold for £40,000. A postcard written by senior wireless operator Jack Phillips on 6 April 1912 reached £32,000.

Sources: itv.com, independent.co.uk