Behind the lights of “Eurovision 2026” were months of preparation, pressure and sleepless nights. Victoria Swarovski revealed that she had to host 12 shows in one week, with the biggest challenge being coping with exhaustion.

In an interview with Krasi Boev for the “Nothing Personal” segment of “Wake Up”, she also spoke about meeting Bulgarian winner DARA. Swarovski described the singer as exceptional and said that DARA had made a strong impression on her from their very first meeting.

Her own path outside the family business

Although she is the heiress to a renowned jewelry company, Victoria Swarovski has chosen to pursue an independent career in music and television.

“I am following my own path and building my own empire.”

She said that she had never wanted to rely on her family’s help because it was important to her to make her own decisions.

She took her first step in music at the age of 15, when she signed a contract with Sony. Later, Swarovski turned her attention to television. She has been hosting “Dancing Stars” for ten years, and before that she also worked on the show “Germany’s Got Talent”.

A television show is among her possible next projects

Outside of her professional commitments, Swarovski prefers a more relaxed pace of life. Her favorite activities include spending time with her family, cooking, enjoying a glass of wine and taking walks with her dog.

For 2027, she wishes for her loved ones to be healthy. Swarovski has not ruled out the possibility of creating her own television show.

Sources: nova.bg