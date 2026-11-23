The concert by American rapper Don Toliver at the Co-op Live venue in Manchester was interrupted and the audience evacuated following a report of a substance believed to be tear gas. Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident and sent police and emergency response teams to the scene.

The incident occurred towards the end of the concert on November 22. According to The Sun, spectators were led out of the venue as smoke spread around them. Some attendees were coughing, rubbing their eyes and shouting, according to accounts of what happened and footage published online.

“Everyone in attendance is being safely evacuated as a precaution,” Greater Manchester Police said. It added that people showing signs of exposure to the substance had been assisted by emergency services. “There are no reports of serious injuries,” the authorities added.

Police and ambulances around the arena

Footage from the scene showed police vehicles, ambulances and other emergency response teams around Co-op Live. Photos taken after the incident showed large groups of attendees gathered inside the venue while staff directed them towards the exits.

Police urged the public not to approach the arena while emergency services helped attendees reach their transport safely. So far, there has been no official statement on who released the substance or exactly how it got into the venue.

London concerts scheduled next

Don Toliver, whose real name is Caleb Zackery Toliver, is a 32-year-old rapper, singer and songwriter from Houston. He is known for combining hip-hop, trap, psychedelic rap and R&B.

His next concert is scheduled to take place at London’s The O2 on November 23, followed by a performance at OVO Arena Wembley on November 24. In the first hours after the incident, no changes to these dates had been announced.

Co-op Live has a capacity of 23,500 people and is the largest indoor arena in the United Kingdom. Concertgoers had been allowed to enter the venue from 6:30 p.m.

Sources: thesun.co.uk, independent.co.uk, lbc.co.uk