Turkish authorities are searching for an animal resembling a lion in Istanbul’s Sariyer district. It was captured by security cameras in the Uskumrukoy neighborhood after a resident called the 112 emergency number. Based on the footage, the animal was assessed to be a presumed lioness, but its exact species has not yet been confirmed.

Personnel from the General Directorate for Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), the gendarmerie, police and municipal teams are taking part in the search. The DKMP said that an initial check of the area where the recordings were made did not locate the animal.

„Teams equipped with thermal-imaging cameras have been sent to the area to continue the search on a larger scale. As a result of the work in the wooded area, the animal’s location was determined,“ the DKMP said.

After the area was identified, veterinary specialists joined the operation and are taking part in efforts to capture the animal safely. The gendarmerie has warned nearby residents to be careful.

According to information from the Istanbul Governor’s Office, the images were recorded at around 18:00 on November 22, while the DKMP said it was notified at around 21:00 by officers from the gendarmerie station in Zekeriyakoy. Both institutions confirmed that the report led to a review of the camera footage and a large-scale search in the area.

According to the latest confirmed information, the animal’s location has been established, but there has been no official announcement that it has already been captured. The reason it was in the area, as well as whether it was actually a lion, remains unclear.

Sources: dha.com.tr, trthaber.com, haberturk.com