The trip to South Korea, planned as a tour of cutting-edge cosmetic procedures, turned into a hotel stay for Khloé and Kim Kardashian. In a new episode of her podcast “Khloé in Wonder Land,” Khloé told La La Anthony that the two sisters returned with faces that she herself described as “disfigured.”

“We did everything. Kim and I came back disfigured, while you came back beautiful. The flight made things even worse,” Khloé told Anthony. According to her, Kim looked “like the cartoon character Stewie from ‘Family Guy.’”

The trip took place in August 2025. Khloé did not name the specific procedures, but explained that she and Kim wanted to try various methods for rejuvenating and restoring their skin. According to her account, the two trusted the doctors through a translator without being completely sure what exactly would be done.

“If anyone asks, we don’t know what they did to us, because we simply trusted the doctors,” Khloé said. She added that after lying down on the procedure tables, they repeatedly wondered whether what had been done was exactly what they had agreed to.

“On the very first day, we ruined our faces and just sat in the hotel room,” she said. La La Anthony confirmed that the group was unable to leave the hotel because of their appearance. In addition to the three women, cosmetic procedure specialist Vanessa Lee also took part in the trip.

Khloé Kardashian said that Kris Jenner burst into tears when she saw Kim’s face and asked whether her daughter had “ruined” it forever. The comment was part of Khloé’s humorous account of the experience, rather than a medical description of Kim’s condition.

Khloé said that the effects had not been permanent. “I’m glad everything went back to where it belonged,” she said, adding that despite what happened, she considered the trip fun and would do it again.

Kim Kardashian had previously shown parts of her stay in South Korea herself. In published photos, she is seen with tape across her eyebrows and along her hairline, while another shot shows a procedure involving the injection of a dark liquid into her arm. She has not publicly specified all the procedures she underwent during the trip.

Khloé has spoken openly for years about the cosmetic maintenance of her appearance. She has confirmed that she underwent a nose operation and uses Botox, fillers, laser treatments and other non-surgical methods. In the case of the trip to South Korea, however, the sisters have not specified which exact interventions caused the temporary change in their appearance.