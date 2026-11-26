Pedro said he did not see a future together with Gabriela on “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” after their relationship became strained on his birthday. The contestant asked to leave the villa, but later decided to stay until the next rose ceremony and apologize to Gabriela.

The tension arose after Gabriela and Rado took champagne and three cigars from Pedro’s room. When he found out what had happened, he reacted sharply and said: “I’m leaving now!”

Pedro explained his reaction by referring to the way his personal belongings had been treated. “I’ve worked for this standard of living, and someone is just going to take it from me?! Do you know when? Never!” he said about the brazen theft of his personal belongings.

In the conversation that followed between the two, Pedro admitted that over the past ten days he had gradually distanced himself from Gabriela. He told her: “I think we’re not right for each other, and I don’t want to live with her outside the show.”

The admission came against the backdrop of footage from the previous evening showing the two kissing and displaying affection. The discrepancy between his behavior and his stated intention prompted a pointed question to Pedro about whether he had been sincere both with Gabriela and with the other contestants.

In a conversation with the production team, Pedro revealed that five days before entering “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise,” he had been “flirting” with another woman. He did not provide details, but admitted that what had happened weighed on him. The production team reminded him that contestants must begin the adventure unattached. Pedro insisted that he had not misled Gabriela and explained his decision by pointing to the differences between them.

Gabriela was left disappointed and with the feeling that Pedro was looking for an excuse to end their relationship. Despite the conflict, he did not leave the villa immediately, but said he would stay until the next rose ceremony. It will then become clear whether the two will bring their relationship on the show to a definitive end.