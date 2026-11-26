When Jennifer Barreto’s name is announced at the “Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot,” the home crowd erupts in applause. On November 24, the 27-year-old representative of Puerto Rico is crowned “Miss Universe 2026” at the 75th edition of the pageant.

The victory brings the island its sixth title in history. Before Barreto, the crown was won by Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Denise Quiñones in 2001 and Zuleyka Rivera in 2006.

Barreto is the first married woman and the first mother to win “Miss Universe.” She has one daughter, and her victory comes after the pageant rules were changed to allow married women and mothers to participate starting in 2023.

From Psychology to the U.S. Army

Barreto’s path to the international stage did not begin with beauty pageants. Before taking part in “Miss Universe Puerto Rico,” she had no experience in similar competitions. Her education is related to psychology and social work — she holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degrees in psychology and social work.

She has also trained in areas such as community needs assessment, trauma work, child protection, domestic violence and suicide prevention. In 2021, she began working at Fort Cavazos, Texas, as an educator and crisis specialist with the Family Advocacy Program.

In this role, Barreto supports victims of domestic violence and child abuse, works with military families and takes part in training leadership personnel in prevention and intervention strategies. She later became a prevention specialist, focusing on assessing the needs of military communities and developing plans to improve their well-being.

The Crown as an Extension of Her Cause

Barreto presents her participation in the pageant not as a beginning, but as an expansion of work already dedicated to helping others. In an interview with ¡Hola! magazine, she says she wants to use the “Miss Universe” platform to draw attention to social causes and reach more people.

She also speaks about the role of artificial intelligence in everyday life. According to Barreto, technology should be used responsibly and must not displace human values.

After her coronation, the new “Miss Universe” told the Associated Press: “I am ready to work.” With her victory, she ends Puerto Rico’s 20-year wait for a new title and makes her professional experience part of the crown’s message.