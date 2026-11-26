Sofia ranked third among the best Christmas destinations in Europe for the 2026/2027 season. The Bulgarian capital received 223,100 votes in the international competition organized by European Best Destinations, finishing just 610 votes behind second-place Riga, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said proudly.

The winner of the ranking is the Romanian city of Craiova, with 542,821 votes. After Riga and Sofia came Wonderland Lisboa, with 222,447 votes, and the Italian towns of Asti, Govone and San Damiano d’Asti, with 211,684 votes. Travelers from 176 countries took part in the voting, casting a total of 1,897,783 votes in just eight days.

The recognition for Sofia’s Christmas program comes shortly after another success for the city. In October, the capital was named the best European destination for short city breaks in 2027 in European Best Destinations’ Best City Break in Europe ranking.

Among the reasons cited for the interest in Sofia are the Christmas markets, local traditions, cultural program, festive lighting and the proximity of Vitosha Mountain. This winter, the city will feature more markets, twice as many decorations, concerts, shows, ice rinks and events for the whole family.

For the first time, Sofia Municipality has brought the city’s festive program together in a dedicated online platform with an interactive map and an events calendar. This allows Sofia residents and visitors to plan their visits to the various markets and events.

“The new recognition is a success for Sofia and for everyone who contributes to the development of tourism, culture and the city’s international profile,” Sofia Municipality said.

Against the backdrop of the international accolades, interest in Sofia as a tourist destination continues to grow. Between January and September 2026 alone, the capital welcomed more than 1,051,000 tourists. The data covers nine months and was provided by Sofia Municipality.

The Christmas destinations ranking places Sofia ahead of a number of established European cities, including Lisbon, Salamanca, Bruges, Madrid and Salzburg. According to European Best Destinations, the festive season in the capital combines urban events, cultural activities and access to the mountains in close proximity to the city center.