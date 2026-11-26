Silvena Rowe criticized the price and quality of mekitsi sold at a Christmas market in Sofia. In an open letter to Bulgarian media, the chef described the pastries as a new version of the traditional mekitsa, made from fried dough and industrial additives.

„1,000 calories, ultra-processed products, repeatedly heated oil – all of this under the name of the Bulgarian mekitsa,“ Rowe did not hold back in her sharp criticism.

According to her, the modern version of the dish combines refined carbohydrates, fat, and ultra-processed meat and dairy products. Silvena Rowe points out that, depending on its size and the amount of fat absorbed during frying, one topped mekitsa can contain approximately between 900 and 1,000 kilocalories, and sometimes even more.

She links the large size to the €10 price and emphasizes that a larger portion does not mean higher quality or greater nutritional value. „This is a distortion of tradition,“ the chef insists.

In her letter, she defends a simpler way of serving mekitsa – with Bulgarian cheese, honey, walnuts, or powdered sugar. In her words, the traditional dish does not need sausages, industrial cheeses, and sauces to be part of Bulgarian cuisine.

Silvena Rowe called on the media, Christmas market organizers, and institutions to discuss not only prices but also the quality of the food being offered. She says that street food does not necessarily have to be unhealthy if it is prepared fresh and with quality ingredients.

According to the chef, food choices affect metabolism, the gut microbiota, and long-term health. She insists that Christmas markets should showcase Bulgarian flavors, seasonal products, and local culinary culture.