Before Snoopy became a writer, a World War I pilot and a hero who made it to the Moon, he was simply a small black-and-white dog in a comic strip. Today marks 104 years since the birth of Charles M. Schulz – the American cartoonist who created „Peanuts“ and the characters several generations grew up with.

Schulz was born on November 26, 1922, in Minneapolis. As a child, he had a black-and-white dog named Spike, which later became one of the inspirations for Snoopy. The character himself first appeared in newspapers on October 4, 1950, just two days after the series debuted.

The dog who broke out of the comic strip

At first, Snoopy is an ordinary pet who walks on four legs, barks and plays. Gradually, however, Schulz gives him an increasingly human personality. The dog begins to dance, go skating and spend hours on top of his red doghouse, lost in imaginary adventures.

In this way, Snoopy becomes a world-famous writer, the World War I flying ace the Red Baron, Joe Cool and dozens of other characters. Schulz explained his development in these words: „Snoopy was the slowest character to develop, and the fact that he started walking on two legs turned him into a leading character.“

His popularity extends far beyond the pages of newspapers. In 1969, the astronauts of the „Apollo 10“ mission named the command module and the lunar module Charlie Brown and Snoopy. Schulz later recalled: „There was no way I could have known that one day Snoopy would actually go to the Moon. Snoopy was the first comic-strip character to literally go to the Moon.“

Nearly 18,000 strips over half a century

The first „Peanuts“ strip appeared on October 2, 1950. It featured Charlie Brown, Shermy and Patty, while Snoopy appeared a little later. For nearly 50 years, Schulz wrote and drew the series himself, creating a total of 17,897 comic strips.

At the heart of „Peanuts“ are children, but its themes are far greater than childhood games: loneliness, disappointment, friendship, hope and the need to be accepted. Charlie Brown often loses, Lucy never stops giving advice, and Snoopy finds refuge in his imagination.

Schulz died on February 12, 2000, at the age of 77. One day later, the last original „Peanuts“ strip was published – a finale that made the creator and his characters part of the history of global comic culture.

Sources: news.minnesotapublicradio.org, latimes.com, smithsonianmag.com