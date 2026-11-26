The white beaches and tropical views of the Maldives welcomed Emilia on her first trip to the island nation. The pop-folk singer shared photos and impressions from the vacation she is spending with her husband Bashur, their young daughter and her two older children from her relationship with Koko Dinev.

“I finally went to the Maldives, too. I had never been there before,” Emilia admitted in her post. She summed up the experience with a brief description: “Beach, sea, beautiful views, wonderful weather.”

For the singer, the trip is a different experience because the entire family is together. The children spend their days playing on the beach, while the exotic destination becomes a place for relaxation and quality time away from their usual routine.

Emilia places particular emphasis on the family moments that she considers the most valuable to her. During the vacation, professional commitments take a back seat, while attention is focused on the children and the experiences by the sea.

The photos from the Maldives show Emilia’s first visit to the popular tourist destination and the family atmosphere of the trip.