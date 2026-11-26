The conflicts between Yoana, who was eliminated a day ago, and some of the contestants in „Games of the Will“ continued after she left the reality show. On „Na Kafe“, she said that she was not on good terms with most of the contestants, and some of them had made mocking videos about her. Their names were not mentioned.

„I’m not on good terms with most of the contestants; we don’t keep in touch,“ Yoana said. However, she does not regret the way she behaved on the show and defended her decision to stand up to the majority.

„For one person to play against 20, you also need courage, because not everyone can remain alone,“ Yoana said.

The contestant described her behavior as a result of her character and stressed that not everyone would be able to endure being isolated from the other players. Her account of her relationships outside the show was part of her appearance on „Na Kafe“ on NOVA.

Yoana also spoke about the difficulties she faced outside the television format. Due to financial problems in her family, she interrupted her education and started working. Later, she enrolled in evening school, combining her professional commitments with her studies for several years.

Today, 30-year-old Yoana is studying law. „It is important to have motivation; it is never too late,“ she said, speaking about her journey and her decision to continue her education despite the delay.

During the conversation, she also addressed the issue of violence against women, which she described as particularly painful for her. Yoana pointed out that controlling a woman’s clothing and phone should not be presented as an expression of love.

„Love is not violence; it is not someone telling you how to dress or controlling your phone,“ she said.

Yoana urged women who have experienced violence not to be afraid to speak about what happened. Thus, the conversation about her participation in „Games of the Will“ shifted from conflicts between the contestants to her personal story and her attitude toward violence in relationships.