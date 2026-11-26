Diona spoke about a difficult period related to her mental health and said that she is struggling with bipolar disorder. The pop-folk singer spoke openly about the topic on the “Gypsy Queens Podcast,” where she also described the inner conflict between her real name, Denislava, and her stage persona, Diona.

“At one point, a cognitive dissonance arose in my mind over which of the two should survive. You simply can’t take it anymore, you go down some bad path, and you become your own enemy,” the singer said. According to her, she needed about a year to overcome some of the difficulties.

Diona said that during this period she distanced herself from toxic people and situations and worked on her own thoughts. To cope, she sought professional help from a psychologist.

“I’m glad that I managed to take control of myself,” Diona shared.

The singer said that only the people closest to her know her true self. She described Denislava as someone who prefers books, the peace and quiet of home, and time with her loved ones, away from her public image.

“I know when I am one and when I am the other,” Diona said. She added that she feels most genuine when she is Denislava, rather than her stage persona. According to her, her mother calls her Deni and does not use her artistic pseudonym.

The singer also spoke about Mitko’s place in her life. She said that she can be herself around him, without maintaining the provocative image she is known for by the public.

Diona has been building a career on the music scene for about ten years. On the podcast, she presented her personal story as a period of conflict between her public role and the person away from the spotlight.