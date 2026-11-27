A 30-year-old Russian national survived a fall from the 15th floor into a swimming pool on the fourth floor of a building in Pattaya, Thailand. The man was taken to a city hospital with multiple injuries, Thai media outlets Daily News and Amarin TV report.

The incident occurred in a residential building in the area of Soi Pratumnak 6, in southern Pattaya, Chonburi province. According to Amarin TV, the alert was received at around 7:39 p.m. on November 26.

After the fall, the Russian landed in the water, while other people helped him get out of the pool. Witness Vorawit Rodkeu, a building employee, told police that he found the injured man beside the pool, exhausted and with obvious injuries.

Rescuers provided first aid at the scene and transported the man to hospital. He was conscious but speaking incoherently. Bruises and injuries were observed on his arms, legs, shoulder and back.

Police investigate room under renovation

Investigators initially inspected apartment 1514, where the Russian had been staying. No signs of a struggle or missing belongings were found, and his phone and wallet were still in place. However, items resembling cannabis-use paraphernalia were found in the apartment.

Police also identified another room on the 15th floor that was under renovation and located directly above the pool. A folding camping chair, an open bottle of alcohol, shoes and clothes were found there. The room had no windows or protective barriers, while the low ledge could have created a risk of falling.

“We still cannot establish the exact cause of the fall,” police officer Chanan Kesonbua said. According to him, the investigation will continue once the injured man has recovered sufficiently to give a statement.

Alcohol or drug use remains only a possibility for now, based on the items found. No medical test result has been released confirming that the man was under the influence at the time of the incident.

Similar case in Pattaya

A foreign national falling into a pool in Pattaya was also reported in August 2024. At the time, a 31-year-old Russian jumped from the eighth floor in an attempted suicide, but hit an air cushion that had been placed beforehand and then fell into the water. He survived with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Sources: dailynews.co.th, amarintv.com, thaiexaminer.com