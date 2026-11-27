The Paris Court of Appeal has upheld the decision to send Gérard Depardieu to trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting actress Charlotte Arnould. The ruling concerns alleged acts on August 7, 2018, at the actor’s home in Paris. However, the court dismissed the charge of a second alleged rape, said to have been committed on August 13 of the same year.

The case will be heard by the Paris departmental criminal court. The ruling partially upholds an order issued by an investigating judge in August 2025, which sent Depardieu to trial over both alleged incidents. The order states that the rape charge is based on alleged moral coercion that led to a state of shock, preventing Arnould from resisting and escaping.

Depardieu denies the charges. The defense argues that there is no evidence of sexual penetration and that there was no criminal intent. Attorney David-Olivier Kamensky said the ruling was “a first victory for Gérard Depardieu,” as the court had dismissed some of the charges. According to him, “the other half of the legal process” remains before the actor’s innocence can be definitively established.

Arnould’s attorney, Karine Durey-Diboul, described the ruling as a relief for her client. “She had been waiting for this moment for a very long time and is fully prepared for it,” she said. The attorney added that the trial promised to be historic, as Arnould was the first woman to publicly accuse Depardieu.

Possible appeal ahead

The defense may petition France’s Court of Cassation. This court examines whether the law was applied correctly, but does not review the facts or conduct a new trial on the merits. No date has yet been set for the case to be heard.

Separate conviction for sexual assaults

The case involving Arnould is separate from the proceedings concerning sexual assaults during the filming of the movie “The Green Shutters” in 2021. In May 2025, Depardieu was convicted of assaulting two women and received an 18-month suspended prison sentence. On November 16, 2026, he dropped his appeal and accepted the sentence, offering “his deep and sincere apologies” to everyone who may have been harmed.

Sources: apnews.com, theguardian.com, information.tv5monde.com