In the eighth episode, the stakes become deeply personal, and the line between loyalty and betrayal disappears. Mysteriously vanished evidence unleashes a ruthless war for supremacy. Amigo (Yulian Vergov) and Ivo Andonov (Zahari Baharov) begin a risky struggle to win Cherni’s (Veselin Kalanovski) support and secure the passage of a key law. Will Kukata (Marian Valev) uncover the truth behind the attack on his business – a revelation that could turn his closest friend into an enemy? Yavor Krastev (Pavel Ivanov) faces the most difficult choice of his life. One confession to Magi (Klimentina Fartsova) leads to unforeseen consequences. Will Yavor bring his mission to an end? A shocking secret about the tragedy involving his father completely raises the stakes. Who is calling the shots, and will Yavor find a way out of the trap?

Bulgaria’s National Television’s hit series „Undercover“ continues this Saturday evening, November 28, at 22:00 on BNT 1, with the eighth episode of its sixth season, in which the shadows return to regroup the forces in the underworld, while old secrets threaten to shake the strongest alliances.

Since its premiere in 2011, the BNT-produced „Undercover“ has established itself as one of Bulgaria’s most iconic and successful series. It has become a television phenomenon acclaimed internationally and broadcast in dozens of countries around the world. „Undercover 6“ is produced as a co-production between Bulgaria’s National Television and Falconwing Studio. Alongside BNT, the executive producers are Magardich Halvadzhiyan, Silvester Yordanov and Velina Shtarbakova. Miladin Gergov is the delegated producer on behalf of BNT. The director is Viktor Bozhinov, while the writing team includes Vanya Nikolova, Borislav Zahariev, Slavi Angelov and Dimitar Mitovski, who is also the series’ creative producer.

„Undercover 6“ is part of BNT’s film production—the largest producer of television cinema in Bulgaria, which consistently invests in the creation of original Bulgarian film and television content.