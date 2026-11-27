A Kenyan court found religious sect leader Paul Mackenzie guilty on four terrorism-related charges. The ruling was issued in Mombasa, and the case is linked to the mass deaths of followers of his church in Kenya’s coastal region.

The magistrates’ court found him guilty of participating in organized criminal activity, radicalization, facilitating the commission of a terrorist act and possessing an item connected to an offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act. Mackenzie has pleaded not guilty to these charges. One of his lawyers told Reuters that the defense would appeal after the sentence is handed down.

200-year sentence in separate case

The new ruling comes just weeks after Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murder of 190 children and one adult. The sentence was handed down by the High Court in Mombasa on November 7.

In that case, the court found that 183 of the victims had died of starvation, while eight had been killed through direct violence. Judge Diana Kavedza said that Mackenzie bore the “primary criminal responsibility” for moving his followers to a remote area and ordering them to fast to death. All 29 defendants in the case were found guilty of the murder of 191 people, the Associated Press reported.

More than 400 bodies discovered

Mackenzie led the Good News International church. According to the prosecution, he persuaded his followers to deprive themselves of food in order to meet Jesus before the end of the world. The investigation began after reports of missing people, and in 2023 more than 400 bodies were discovered buried in shallow graves at the Shakahola ranch.

Some of the bodies have been identified and handed over to relatives, but many of the victims remain unidentified. Mackenzie denies forcing his followers to fast.

Further court rulings expected

On November 25, Mackenzie was also found guilty in a separate case of cruelty to children and causing bodily harm. Charges had been brought against him and 11 of his followers in that case, while 24 other defendants were acquitted. The sentence in that case is due to be determined on December 17.

Mackenzie is still on trial in a case involving manslaughter. A ruling is expected on November 27. Thus, the cases against him cover different aspects of the deaths of his followers, whose remains were discovered in the Shakahola area and at the Shakahola ranch.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com