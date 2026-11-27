Yulia, Viktoria, Boyan and Stivan are the last nominated warriors in the team phase of the eighth season of „Games of Will“. The four will compete in double eliminations for a place in the finals of the extreme reality show on November 27 at 8:00 p.m. on NOVA.

Yulia and Viktoria represent the Canaries, while Boyan and Stivan are part of the Hurricanes. The Council at the Residence began after the Blues lost the previous challenge. Instead of one contestant, the tribe had to nominate two warriors.

The alliance in the Hurricanes directed its votes at broker Stivan. He chose dancer Boyan as his opponent. The Canaries and the Hurricanes then faced off in a final battle for immunity, which included a series of individual and team duels. The Hurricanes claimed victory.

Twists at the Last Tribal Council

At the last tribal council involving the Canaries, Mario traded his entire fortune of 250 gold groshen for immunity. Captain Ivan used 100 gold groshen to receive an additional vote.

Thus, the nomination vote was directed at Yulia and Viktoria. They, along with Boyan and Stivan, face a decisive challenge that will determine which of the four will advance to the final phase of the show.

„A final clash for survival awaits the contestants in the eighth season“, NOVA announced.

Before this battle, the Canaries had the opportunity to conclude their team journey by sending Ivan, Yulia, Mario and Viktoria to the finals. However, the Hurricanes' victory changed the distribution of the nominations and left four contestants in direct competition for survival.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg