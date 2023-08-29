Who has a name day today, August 29, 2024. Congratulations!

Seknovenia is a great holiday in the Bulgarian Orthodox calendar, celebrated on August 29. On it we commemorate the martyrdom with the beheading of Saint John the Baptist.

In different regions of Bulgaria, the holiday is also known by the names Seknovene, Obsichane, Ivan Obsechen, Saint Ivan with the severed head, Ivan Koprivan, Black Saint John. On this day, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. John the Forerunner (Baptist), who was beheaded by the Jewish tetrarch Herod Antipas. Herod married the wife of his living brother Philip – Herodias. This was a direct violation of the Seventh Commandment of Moses. Saint John the Forerunner openly spoke against this blasphemous marriage. King Herod Antipas threw him into prison.

At the same time, the Jewish people saw the Forerunner as a great prophet. On the day Herod celebrated his birthday, the daughter of Herodias – Salome, who performed a wonderful dance before him. The king promised to give whatever he wanted. She asked her mother, who made her ask for the severed head of Saint John the Forerunner on a casserole. And Herod beheaded the Baptist of Christ. His disciples buried only his decapitated body.

According to folk beliefs, this day marks the end of summer – on it, the day and night become equal in duration (“cut off”) and after that it starts to get cold. The water in the springs and rivers also gets cold and becomes unsuitable for bathing. On this day, the snakes and lizards go home to hibernate in the cave of the snake king, located at the end of the world. In addition to reptiles, on this day dragons, elves, fairies, mermaids, etc. also return to their winter quarters at the end of the world.

It is believed that after Seknovenia there are no harmful reptiles, no dragons and sambos on earth. In folk beliefs, this day is considered one of the worst. The act of beheading the saint and the spilled blood lead to the existence of various prohibitions on this day, the observance of which is strictly monitored. No work is done against cuts and wounds. Eating red fruits and vegetables and drinking red wine are also prohibited. It is observed what day of the week the holiday falls on and this day is celebrated throughout the year – prohibitions are observed, no new work is undertaken (especially if it is Monday), etc. In the Veles region, this holiday is called Black St. John and on it, as well as on the days of the week corresponding to the day on which after the holiday, they do not cut or sew any clothes, because whoever wears them will be afflicted with misfortune.

Name day celebrated by: Anastas, Anastasia.