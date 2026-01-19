The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike groups have reached the Malacca Strait, located between Malaysia and Indonesia, The Jerusalem Post reported.

They are expected to enter the US Central Command area of responsibility in five to seven days. The aircraft carrier is accompanied by two destroyers: USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy.

According to the newspaper, 12 more F-15 fighters have arrived in Jordan in the past 24 hours. Additional fighters are expected to arrive in the region soon, and cargo planes have also landed at the US military base in Diego Garcia.

US officials told the publication that “all options are currently being considered“. The officials added that the goal is to create a significant force in the Middle East that would provide US President Donald Trump with a wide range of options in case he decides to strike Iran.

US President Donald Trump is encouraging violence in Iran while sending a ridiculous and contradictory message of “protecting the Iranian people“. This was stated by the Islamic Republic's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali in an analytical article prepared for TASS.

“In the days when Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with members of the Chamber of Commerce, businessmen and entrepreneurs and hosted them at cabinet meetings, the US president, through provocative statements, political messages and public threats, encouraged violence, supported terrorist groups, incited social instability and tried to turn peaceful protests into violent riots,“ the diplomat said.

The Iranian ambassador called the American president “the architect and executor of the policy of maximum pressure and sanctions“, who “sends a ridiculous and contradictory message of “supporting“, “saving“ or “protecting“ the Iranian people“.