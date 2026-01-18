Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev asked in X whether the “idiots“ in Europe understood the meaning of the slogan “Make America Great Again“

“Make America Great Again (MAGA) = Make Denmark Small Again (MDSA) = Make Europe Poor Again (MEPA). Have you finally understood this, idiots?“, Medvedev wrote.

Previously, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, wrote in X that Europe would give in to the US on the issue of Greenland. He commented on a statement by Lars Christensen, head of the analytical department at PAICE, that Europe should no longer tolerate disputes over Greenland.

On January 17, US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 10% tariffs on European countries that support Denmark, amid US statements about the annexation of Greenland. In June, according to the American leader, the tariffs will increase to 25% and will remain in force until a deal is made to purchase the island from the United States.

“Europe will give in, the United States will get Greenland, and transatlantic unity can be partially restored“, he said in response to a post by Lars Christensen, head of the analytical department at PAICE.

Christensen, for his part, said that Europe will not give in, as this situation cannot last long.

Earlier, Dmitriev mocked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas, writing that they live in the world of former US President Joe Biden.