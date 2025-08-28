The captivating Shania Twain celebrates her 61st birthday today

Today, August 28, the music world celebrates the birthday of Shania Twain – one of the most beloved and influential artists on the contemporary scene.

The Canadian singer, whose real name is Eileen Regina Edwards, was born on this day in 1965 in the small town of Windsor, Ontario. With more than 100 million albums sold and the status of an icon in country and pop music, Twain is not just celebrating another year – she celebrates an entire era changed by her music and charisma.

The Humble Beginnings

Shanaya Twain grew up in a family of limited means, and her childhood was marked by hardship, including the loss of her parents in a car accident when she was only 22 years old. This experience changed her life – the young singer took care of her younger siblings and only later devoted herself entirely to her musical career.

Her first album was released in 1993, but her real breakthrough came with her second project – The Woman in Me (1995), created in collaboration with legendary producer Mutt Lang. This album turned Shania Twain into an international star and laid the foundation for her global success.

The Voice of Change

Shania Twain is considered a pioneer in the fusion of country and pop music. Her hits such as “You’re Still the One”, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” became the soundtrack of an entire generation. Her strong, recognizable voice, effortless style, and boldness to break with tradition have made her a favorite of millions around the world.

Twain has won five Grammy Awards, dozens of other honors and recognitions, and her album Come On Over (1997) is the best-selling album by a woman in country music history and one of the best-selling albums of all time. Her career continues to inspire a new generation of musicians and artists.

Personal life and return to the stage

After years of huge success, Shania Twain went through serious health challenges, including a battle with Lyme disease and voice problems that nearly ended her career. Despite the difficulties, she returned to the stage with new projects and tours, proving that strength of spirit and love for music can overcome any obstacle.

Following the success of the album Queen of Me (2023) and the global Queen of Me Tour, which attracted over a million spectators and brought in over $114 million in revenue, Twain continued with a strong concert activity. Her third Las Vegas residency, Come On Over – All The Hits!, ran from May 2024 to February 2025, spanning 33 shows at PH Live at Planet Hollywood.

In the summer of 2025, Twain announced a new North American tour, which kicked off on July 19 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in New York City. The tour continued successfully in July, with her appearance at the Festival d’été de Québec, where Shania Twain performed a memorable concert full of hits and new material from Queen of Me.

Life away from the stage

Off the stage, Twain is also actively involved in advertising campaigns and charity initiatives. In June, the singer appeared in a commercial for Clearly Canadian – the brand's first in 34 years, in which she performs stunts in the Canadian wilderness and appears with a new song "Gimme Cold Foam". At the same time, through the Shania Twain Foundation, she made a $25,000 donation to the Regional Food Bank in Northeast New York, which provided 100,000 meals to those in need. Her musical profile has also been enriched by collaborations - in July 2024, she recorded a duet with Andrea Bocelli on the song "From This Moment On", released as the lead single from his anniversary album Duets.