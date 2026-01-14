Julien Arnoult to FACTI: Neither machine voting nor paper ballots are more effective against fraud or corruption

What do the elections in Bulgaria look like through the eyes of an international observer. What oddities are there, what irregularities, what can be improved… Julien Arnoult, who has a doctorate in political science and a long-term observer of the electoral process in Bulgaria, speaks to FACTI.

- Mr. Arnoult, you have been following the electoral process in Bulgaria for many years. Voting with paper, with machines, mixed… What evolution do you see in the way of voting in Bulgaria?

- The variety of voting methods raises the question of equality before the law, regardless of the state. The methods are diverse: paper ballots, postal voting, electronic voting, internet voting and mobile ballot boxes for people with disabilities or the elderly who exercise their right to vote from home. In practice, the existence of multiple voting methods allows reaching the largest possible number of citizens by removing social and geographical barriers. This is what makes the system acceptable and legitimate for the population. In Bulgaria, the changes to the electoral code since 2021 have failed to meet any of these characteristics.

- In your opinion, what is being tried to be done with the introduction of the machine vote. What qualities does the machine have over paper?

- There are many misconceptions about voting methods. Neither machine voting nor paper ballots are more effective against fraud or corruption. The simplicity of the voting procedure determines the smooth running of the elections: efficiency, prevention of irregularities due to error or misunderstanding, prevention of fraud and control over the process. Based on my observations and those shared with me, the electoral process in Bulgaria is indeed not unnecessarily complicated. Bulgarians may be judging themselves more harshly than they should be. The complexity lies more in the electoral system for parliamentary elections and the presentation of ballots. Why then change things by introducing voting machines?

Because there is distrust between the population and the political parties. I do not see any decisive advantage of machine voting over paper voting.



However, I see two disadvantages. The first is that people, especially the elderly, have to be explained how to use the machines. This is not insurmountable. Members of the election commissions help these people, while regional election commissions and municipalities organize explanatory sessions. The second is that the machine can break down, so technical and human resources are needed to deal with this, as well as... paper ballots, just in case!

- How important is the counting of ballots. What is your observation of the process of counting ballots in Bulgaria?

- In Bulgaria, I only observed polling stations with voting machines.

- The main problem that is indicated in Bulgaria is in filling out the protocols. How can errors be cleared, manipulations be cleared?

- First, errors are normal, because election day is very long, sometimes very intense, and fatigue sets in. Even I, in France, where I work (voluntarily, like everyone else) in an election commission in Paris, have made them, although I know the matter well! The best way to prevent them is more in-depth training, with simulations, in addition to group sessions. Paradoxically, the increased frequency of elections since 2021 should prepare election commissions to deal with these procedures and reduce errors.

As for manipulation, Bulgaria has chosen to equip polling stations with video cameras that broadcast live on the internet (which does not exist in France), which is another sign, if one were needed, of a lack of trust in the system.



This reduces the possibilities for manipulating the results in polling stations, but in my experience, when manipulations occur, they usually happen before or after the vote.

- Bulgaria is currently facing elections again and once again politicians are being “tricked” into having a machine vote, not paper. The argument against machines is that the software that counts can be tampered with. What do you think about that?

- Unfortunately, Bulgarian politicians never miss an opportunity to stir up controversy and further discredit the political system. I think that electronic voting in itself is not bad, but paper ballots are preferable: they are tangible for citizens, both literally and figuratively, and allow for greater civic participation. Given the problems with Bulgarians' trust in politics, this is essential.

- You were an observer in Bulgaria. How are votes bought?

- During my observations, vote buying was a widely discussed topic, not at all taboo, even among corrupt individuals. Corruption manifests itself through the distribution of food baskets or cash, in amounts ranging from 25 to 50 euros.

According to my observations, this phenomenon mainly affects the Roma community,



and the main reasons are social conditions, illiteracy and social control exercised by private organizations, in particular pastors who do not have even basic theological knowledge.

- Are votes bought in France?

- Zero risk does not exist anywhere. Therefore, a certain level of risk, however low, is inevitable in all countries. According to French public sources, this risk is rare. However, Christian Charpy, president of the National Commission for Election Accounting and Political Financing, was interviewed on September 19, 2025, by the newspaper Le Monde.

He expressed his concern about possible attempts to buy votes by drug trafficking networks during the municipal elections in March 2026.

In France, as in Bulgaria and elsewhere, the main danger, even more than vote buying, lies in the pressure exerted by representatives of public authorities or businesses to influence the vote. Fortunately, in the era of smartphones and social media, it is becoming increasingly difficult to exert pressure without being discovered.

- With 50 or 100 leva you buy a vote in Bulgaria. Can a European understand this?

- Absolutely not! This is a negligible amount, even for Bulgaria.

- The bought vote provides power in parliament, which is then multiplied into influence locally. Where is the democracy?

- Vote buying and corruption also exist in authoritarian regimes and dictatorships…

- Always after elections in Bulgaria, foreign observers define their conduct as normal, but with “small exceptions“. How fair is the vote in Bulgaria?

- I share this opinion. The Bulgarian electoral system is fair and transparent at all levels. I met dedicated and caring people at the polling stations. This attitude is essential for restoring the trust of citizens. The members of the district election commissions are dedicated volunteers, driven by a deep sense of public service. The district and municipal administrations, as well as the police forces, are fully mobilized. This is a job that requires a lot of time and resources. All these people deserve recognition. “Minor exceptions“ should not tarnish the reputation of honest people.

- Why is there no machine voting in France?

- And yet, machine voting exists! In 2025, it was used in 63 municipalities (out of a total of 34,874), representing approximately 1,500 polling stations and 3% of the electorate, or 1.5 million voters. Voting machines have been authorized by French law since 1969, and electronic models since 2003.



Paper ballots and manual voting may seem archaic, but they are very effective.



Citizens are familiar with the system and trust it. Voting also has a ritual dimension: families spanning two or even three generations come together, young people voting for the first time take pictures, some parents place the ballot in front of their children to encourage them to vote, etc. This is part of a broader ritual - expressing gratitude to the volunteers at the polling stations, meeting neighbors or elected officials, and a sense of belonging to a civic community. It may seem naive, but it is very powerful.

- The idea of creating counting centers is currently being discussed in Bulgaria to prevent the protocols from being tampered with. Do you think this will work?

- The more steps you add to an operation, the more complex it becomes and the greater the risk of errors. This is especially true when it comes to equipment and personnel. The problem with processes lies not so much in the procedure itself, but in the people who try to falsify the result.

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Julien Arnoult​ holds a PhD in Political Science from the University of Paris-Pantheon-Assas, where he led a monthly seminar on state reforms and the European Union in post-communist Europe from 2013 to 2017. He is also an expert at the European Commission. He has been an election observer in the OSCE region since 2013 and was a long-term observer in Bulgaria in September-October 2022.