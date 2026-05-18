Dobromir Gyulev to FACTS: Ownership of the island "St. St. Kirik and Julita" is in the hands of the Ministry of Culture

The island of "St. St. Kirik and Julita" has been among the most discussed, but also the most neglected, cultural and historical sites on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast for years. Located opposite Sozopol, with enormous archaeological, historical and tourist potential, it has long been at the center of disputes between institutions, investor interests and public expectations. After the decision to transfer the management of the island back to the Ministry of Culture, the topic of its future has once again come up on the agenda. Will "St. St. Kirik and Julita" become a modern center for culture, science and tourism, or will it remain another project with unused potential? On the risks, opportunities and future of the island... FACTS speaks former Burgas regional governor Dobromir Gyulev.



- Mr. Gyulev, the case with the island of “St. Kirik and Julita“ continues to be on the agenda. At what stage are the procedures for the ownership and management of the island currently?

- Currently, the ownership of the island of “St. Kirik and Julita“ is entirely state-owned, and management is in the hands of the Ministry of Culture after the repeal of Decision No. 60 of the Council of Ministers of 21.01.2026. With Decision No. 274 of April 9, 2026, the caretaker government of Andrey Gyurov repealed the previous decision and provided the Ministry of Culture with land with identifier No. 67800.501.622 for free management, which was previously provided for management by the State Enterprise “Port Infrastructure“ (DPPI) by the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov.

- What is the role of the Regional Administration in the future development of the island of “St. Kirik“ and how do you coordinate your actions with the state and the municipality of Sozopol?

- The Regional Administration, in my person, had an active role in the cancellation of the decision to provide part of the island to the DPPI. And at the moment I maintain active contact with the Ministry of Culture. On May 12, 2026, I sent a letter to the new Minister of Culture with a request to be provided with full information about the talks held so far regarding the future of the island of “St. Kirik and Julita“. I have repeatedly stated my desire for the Regional Administration - Burgas to be part of the interdepartmental working group, which is about to update the conceptual project for the development of the island as a center for culture, art and science. I have the assurance of the Ministry of Culture that when such a working group is formed, the Regional Administration - Burgas will have its representative in her.

- Is there already a clear plan on how to turn the island into a cultural, historical and tourist center, without disturbing its authentic appearance?

- The latest plan for the development of the island dates back to 2011. The first talks to update the conceptual project between several institutions, including the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Environment and Water and the Center for Underwater Archaeology, are already a fact. It is expected that an official interdepartmental working group will be formed soon, in which the Regional Administration - Burgas and other state and scientific institutions will participate.



- Over the years around “St. Kirik“ there have been many ideas, but few real actions. What will be different this time?

- In my opinion, the current situation differs mainly for two reasons:

-- First, there is an opportunity to stabilize the political environment in Bulgaria, which is a prerequisite for sustainability and the possibility of long-term planning, including the necessary financial resources

-- Secondly, public attitudes towards the implementation of a project with an exceptional cultural and scientific focus are very strong. The case of dividing the island and providing part of it for management by the DPPI caused serious public resistance from the Regional Administration, local authorities, citizens and representatives of the scientific and cultural community. This broad support is indicative of where the public interest lies

- What investments are needed to restore the buildings and infrastructure of the island and is there interest from international partners?

- The size of the investments will depend on the scale of the revised conceptual design. For now, I do not think that a realistic assessment can be given.

- Is it possible for the island to become a year-round tourist and cultural destination, and not just a seasonal attraction?

- The island has an extremely high potential to become an attractive center for Bulgarian and international tourists throughout the year. But even beyond the tourist potential, it is completely realistic to expect that with a well-implemented project, the island can become a center for serious scientific activity with the participation of specialists from all over the world.

The combination of high archaeological value and the possibilities for research related to marine biology, ichthyology, ecology, pollution and physics of the sea is proof of the serious scientific potential of the project. Everything depends on the goodwill of the state and on the correct design, which will guarantee synergy between the two main roles of the island - an attractive tourist site and a developed scientific base.

- Is there a risk that in the future development of the island, public interest will be replaced by private economic interests? What guarantees will there be for transparency?

- Such risks always exist because of the attractive geographical location of the island. In recent years, Sozopol has been growing at an extremely fast pace and the pressure to build on the last free plots is very high. I sincerely hope that the local and state authorities are aware of the high added value that a cultural, scientific and artistic project such as the island of “St. Kirik and Julita“ could bring to the economy of the region. Personally, I also rely heavily on public vigilance and pressure to ensure the implementation of the project.

- How do you see the place of “St. Kirik“ in the development of the Burgas region and can the project become a symbol of cultural tourism on the Black Sea coast?

- There is no doubt that the economic development of the Burgas region depends to a large extent on the tourism potential of the region. In recent years, it has become increasingly apparent that the summer season is not long enough, and the sea and beaches alone are not enough to guarantee a sustainable flow of tourists. The development of cultural tourism can be a solution to this problem. This potential should be developed purposefully, and the island of “St. St. Kirik and Julita“ should be at the center of this strategy. My opinion is that municipalities often do not have the necessary financial and organizational capacity to develop cultural projects of such a scale. Therefore, a project like “St. St. Kirik and Julita“ should be a state priority and responsibility. The island could be part of a broader state strategy for the development of an archaeological route along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, also including Cape Chrysosotira (“Chervenka“) near Chernomorets, “Akve Kalide“ in Burgas, Mesembria, the fortress of Cape Kaliakra and other sites. This can be developed as a single tourist and cultural product, which, if well promoted, could significantly extend the tourist season, and why not ensure year-round attractiveness of the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast.