An end to hidden fees? The EU imposes new rules on baggage and families on planes… MEP Andrey Novakov speaks to FAKTI

After nearly 13 years of debates and difficult negotiations, the European Union has adopted major changes to the rules for the protection of passengers in air transport. The new regulation preserves the right to compensation for delays of three hours, introduces new guarantees for families, people with reduced mobility and passengers with hand luggage, as well as stricter obligations for airlines in informing customers. About the importance of the reform, the difficult negotiations and the real benefits for citizens… MEP Andrey Novakov (GERB/EPP) speaks to FAKTI.



- Mr. Novakov, the EU has adopted changes and improves passenger rights. What is the biggest achievement of the regulation and what will passengers actually feel from the first day of its implementation?

- The biggest achievement is that we managed to preserve and strengthen some of the strongest passenger rights in the world. At the beginning of the negotiations, there was a serious risk that people would lose some of the protection they rely on when flights are delayed and cancelled. Instead, we have not only preserved existing rights, but also added new ones. From the first day after the new regulation enters into force, passengers will feel more security and more clarity. They will receive better information about their rights, families will no longer pay extra to sit together, there will be clearer rules for luggage, and in case of problems, airlines will have a greater responsibility to inform and assist immediately with clear instructions on how to claim compensation. In short, there will be fewer surprises and more protection.



- The negotiations lasted almost a year, and attempts at reform began 13 years ago. What were the most serious obstacles and who exerted the strongest pressure to limit passenger rights? 13 years of stubborn work or...

- Rather, 13 years blocked between different interests and businesses worth billions. The aviation sector has undergone enormous changes during this period - financial crises, pandemic, sharp increase in traffic, fuel problems. Naturally, the industry insisted on fewer obligations and lower costs.

The most difficult moment was to convince everyone that passenger protection is not an obstacle to the development of aviation. Supporting the industry and the competitiveness of European aviation can happen in many ways, but taking away passenger rights is not one of them.

In the European Parliament, we were consistent - people who wait for hours at airports cannot pay for the problems in the sector. Ultimately, we have proven that Europe does not have to choose between strong aviation and strong passenger rights.





- You managed to preserve the right to compensation for a three-hour delay despite the resistance of some airlines. Was there a risk that this threshold would be increased and what would be the consequences for passengers?

- I would not say that there was no such risk, since this was my absolute red line as rapporteur. But if you ask me if there was pressure – it was enormous. If the threshold were increased to five hours or more, millions of Europeans would lose their right to compensation for a large proportion of delays.

This was Parliament's number one priority.



Three hours is more than enough time to miss an important meeting, a family event,



a connection to your next flight or even a whole day of your holiday. That's why this threshold has been left intact.



- For the first time, airlines will be required to inform passengers themselves about their right to compensation. How will it be ensured that this obligation does not remain on paper?

- Until now, many people were not even aware that they were entitled to compensation. That's why we have introduced specific obligations for airlines to provide information in a clear and timely manner – in other words, to send the passenger clear instructions on how to claim compensation in the event of a flight problem.

Once the regulation comes into force, this will no longer be a matter of goodwill. The most important thing is that the responsibility is clearly given to the airline. It is not the citizen who should seek his rights, but the carrier who should inform him about them.



- One of the most commented changes is the inclusion of hand luggage in the basic ticket price. Do you expect this to put an end to the practices of seemingly cheap tickets that subsequently become more expensive due to additional fees?

- This is exactly the goal - more transparency. People should know the real price of the trip when they compare different offers and choose which ticket to buy. Now we often see a ticket for 50 euros, which after adding cabin luggage costs many times more. The new rules do not aim to eliminate the different commercial models. Accordingly, if desired, airlines will have the right to offer tickets that do not include a cabin suitcase and are at a lower price. However, it is important that passengers are not misled by falsely cheap prices when choosing a flight. The new rules will make price comparison much more fair and understandable for consumers. Every passenger should have the freedom to travel with whatever luggage they prefer. Let's not forget that currently many companies offer a cabin suitcase as included in the basic price. However, there are also companies that offer options for traveling with only a small backpack, for example. With this different commercial model, the information often remains hidden until the final steps of purchasing the ticket. The aim of the new legislation is not to dictate to people what bag or suitcase they should travel with, but to help them choose the best and most affordable ticket.



- The new regulation stipulates that parents will not have to pay extra to sit next to their children. Why was such a practice possible until now and what signals have you received from citizens on this issue?

- Because there was no explicit European ban. This allowed some carriers to turn family seating together into an additional paid service. I have received many signals from parents who are faced with absurd situations. I have faced this myself - small children assigned to different seats on the plane, or families forced to pay extra to be together. For me, this should not become a luxury, but a matter of common sense and safety.

Another relief for families is that when traveling with a stroller, for example, they will be allowed to use it up to the plane door, and then get it back there when disembarking, instead of waiting at the baggage carousel.



- What new guarantees do people with reduced mobility receive and are they sufficient to prevent cases of missed flights due to lack of assistance at airports?

- This was one of the topics we insisted on the most. People with reduced mobility receive better protection and clearer rules regarding the provision of assistance at airports.

Of course, no law can eliminate all problems. But when there are clear obligations and clear responsibilities, there is also a much stronger incentive to fulfill them. The goal is that no one misses a flight because they did not receive timely assistance that they are entitled to and that was requested within the prescribed time limits. But if this does happen, the passenger will be entitled to compensation. Companions of disabled people must also be accommodated alongside them at no extra charge.



- The regulation prohibits the automatic cancellation of a return ticket when the passenger has not used the first flight. How widespread is this problem and why was it important to address it at European level?

- This is a problem that many people only found out about at the airport. They buy a return ticket, miss the first flight for a valid reason and suddenly find out that the return ticket has been cancelled, they have been denied boarding or have been asked for additional fees. This created uncertainty and often led to significant additional costs. With the new rules, we are sending a clear message: when someone has paid for a return ticket and has not used the entire service, it cannot simply be taken away or made to pay again.



- For the first time, a detailed list of force majeure circumstances is introduced. How will the balance between passenger protection and the legitimate interests of airlines be struck?

- Precisely through clear rules. Until now, many disputes have arisen because the same situations have been interpreted differently by airlines, courts and national authorities.

We are now introducing greater legal certainty for everyone. When the cause is truly beyond the carrier's control, it will not be liable for compensation. But when the problem lies in its organisation or operations, passengers will continue to be protected.

For example, if a flight is cancelled due to a severe storm, hurricane or other extreme weather event that prevents the safe operation of the flight, the airline should not be liable for compensation. The same applies in the event of a serious threat to security - for example, the closure of airspace due to a terrorist threat or a serious safety risk.

However, it is important that there are now much clearer rules on what is and is not a force majeure circumstance. If the cause is an internal organizational problem of the airline, a lack of crew or technical issues that are part of its normal operations, then passengers are still protected and may be entitled to compensation. This is a fair balance.



- As a Bulgarian MEP and lead negotiator on this regulation, do you think this is one of the most significant legislative achievements for Bulgaria in the European Parliament in recent years and what does it mean for our country's authority in the EU?

- This is undoubtedly one of the most significant legislative dossiers in the EU. We are talking about rules that will affect hundreds of millions of passengers every year. For me, this is proof that Bulgaria can not only participate in European decisions, but also shape them. When you work consistently and seek results, nationality does not matter - you gain trust and can influence European policies of paramount importance. This is a good message both for Bulgaria and for our place in the European Union.