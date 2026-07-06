The 2026 budget, the national debt, rising prices, the lack of reforms, the controversy surrounding Desislava Atanasova’s flights, and the future of the Belene Nuclear Power Plant… As well as whether the government is changing the current model or reinforcing it? What should we expect… Cornelia Ninova, leader of “Rebellious Bulgaria,” speaks to FAKTI.

- Ms. Ninova, the big issue right now is the budget. Let’s start with this—is it normal to be drafting the 2026 budget in July?

- No, it’s not normal at all. This creates difficulties for the functioning of the state, the economy, social systems, and municipalities. We have to operate on 1/12 of last year’s budget under entirely new prices and conditions. There is uncertainty among families, small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors. It demonstrates the irresponsibility of those in power in plunging the country into chaos in the name of party and personal interests.

- Why is it that in countries like Great Britain, Germany, France and a bunch of others in the EU, when the cabinet changes, the state does not throw itself into timelessness, while in our country the goal is for the outgoing cabinet to screw up the next one, whoever it may be, with a “mined” field of financial policy. Why is it extremely important in Bulgaria that the next one is sick…

- I don't think that's a goal. It's more like an ugly tradition, for each succeeding one to justify their incompetence or dependencies with the previous one, with the heavy legacy. There are even parables about it. I've never understood this approach. It expresses weakness. Once you hired to govern, you must have a plan, to act decisively, and not to grumble about how difficult it is for you. But such an approach requires courage and preparedness, which few politicians in our country have.

- We heard from the budget office that they are doing “whatever they can“, and you define the budget as a “debt spiral“. What are the three most dangerous decisions in it and what will be the consequences for the people?

- The first danger is the excessive increase in debt and a deficit of 5.7%. This year 37 billion euros, next year 44 billion euros, in 2028 - 50 billion euros. The consequences are severe. This debt will be returned with interest from our children and grandchildren. If before we paid interest of 300 million euros, now it is over 1 billion euros. There is an alternative, but there is no reason in those in power. They repeat like zombies: This is possible. It is not true. It is possible to reduce the bloated capital expenditures. To reduce the excessive increase for the maintenance of the administration. To provide more revenue from a tax on the excess profits of banks, an increase in concession fees, etc.

The second danger is the lack of an economic plan and measures to promote production, industry and agriculture. There is nothing, nothing for the real economy in this budget. Only strong growth can get us out of the hole. They could have done the most elementary thing: reduce the regulatory regimes and bureaucracy by half. There cannot be 48 Regulations in just one ministry, for one policy. Instead, they are introducing new regulations and clubs for the middle class in the budget. They are cutting the branch they are sitting on.

The third danger is prices and the “freezer“, into which they are throwing all social policies - frozen maternity, child, student benefits, unemployment benefits, money for children with disabilities and etc. This, combined with rising prices that the government cannot control, is already very unfair to the people. To summarize: a debt spiral plus a slap in the face to the economy, plus social restrictions is an explosive mixture.

- You say that the state is spending more and more, but not producing more. Where is the taxpayers' money going?

- They are being stolen. Into the pockets of circles and people around the government. And the worst thing is that this government is not only not ending this model, but is building on it. Here are some specific examples: the same projects in the Ministry of Defense from December to today have been overstated many times over (3D radars, renovation of the military port in Varna, ships). Some are for second-hand armament for over 158 million euros. Separately, a blank check for 620 million euros for projects without project readiness. There are many dubious things in the MRDPW. The bypass of Gabrovo and the tunnel under Shipka for In 6 months, the price has increased by a whopping 50 million euros. For the Vidin-Makresh road, the price increase is 47 million euros more. For the Mezdra-Botevgrad road - 16.5 million euros more since December. There are glaring examples from the Ministry of Transport. The project for the Karnobat-Sindel railway line has increased by 33.7 million euros. Delivery of railway machinery (NR-25.001-0138) has increased by 34.4 million euros.

- How do you assess the first months of Rumen Radev's cabinet in general?

- Regression in every respect. The financial framework is deteriorating. No reforms. Insurance, excise, vignettes, toll system are being raised. Social payments are being frozen. Moreover, it is very worrying that they concern young people, families, children. In this demographic crisis, this is cynicism. Prices continue to rise, incomes do not - that is, people are getting poorer. The BNB changed its forecast: increased inflation to 6%, reduced growth to 2.8%. They warned that consumption is starting to shrink and prices will go even higher. All these are objective facts. Some say give them time. Okay, but time to get down to solving the problems. Instead, there is nothing being done. At least they should start writing their management and legislative program. They have had neither one nor the other for two months now.



- Is there a discrepancy between the promises with which Rumen Radev entered the executive branch and the real policy he is pursuing now?

- Not just a discrepancy, but a gap. He promised to change the model of the previous government. He built on it.



He appointed GERB and MRF cadres to key ministerial, deputy ministerial positions, regional governors, and company directors.



He reappointed people from the “Zhelyazkov“ cabinet to his government. Radev's government is “Zhelyazkov" 2. He promised to fight the oligarchy. Have you heard the name of at least one oligarch? Have you seen actions against oligarchs. Have you seen the Court of Auditors audit accumulated illegal wealth. Pensioners are being audited to see why their pensions are so high. The fight is being waged against mothers and the working poor. There would be a new morality in politics. What new morality is it in this crisis for the prime minister, deputies and ministers to raise their salaries. The new morality was shown by the Hungarian prime minister, who cut his salary in half and froze it. Ours have even earmarked more money in the budget to raise their salaries.

- Is it state policy that a constitutional judge may have flown on a plane with a party leader? How do you view the case between the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, Desislava Atanasova and Delyan Peevski…

- Each of those affected comes up with their own version. There is still no clear and categorical information. Everything must be clarified completely and made public. But I am increasingly convinced that several lobbies have grabbed hold of the throats of those who will control the Ministry of Interior, the services, the SRS, the flow of information. The plane case is just an excuse. The reason why this scandal is coming out right now is much deeper. The silence of Prime Minister Radev is strange and inexplicable. He must come out with a very clear and categorical position. Moreover, Radev took the Ministry of Interior, the National Security Agency, intelligence, wiretapping, the entire security sector under his direct command. That is, without his knowledge or order, verbally or in writing, there is no way anything could have happened in this case. International services and regulations are also interfering. It is not harmless at all.



- Now we have heard again from Prime Minister Radev that it is good to resume the Belene NPP project - with Ukrainian participation. Is this political chewing gum, or do you see real options for this to happen?

- The Belene NPP is a useful project for Bulgaria. It should have happened a long time ago. It would have been good for both the economy and households. Unfortunately, it is being used as political chewing gum. I remember when Borisov called it a ghoul. Now Radev will build it with Ukrainians. I am not an expert in this field, but I have questions: Wasn't the equipment Russian? Shouldn't the Russians issue a bunch of documents when the Belene NPP is eventually launched? And won't the spare parts be Russian again in the future? And how come the Russians will give the construction of the Belene NPP to Ukraine, with which they are at war? Radev is once again playing with the various groups, which he is successfully and simultaneously lying to. For the Russophiles, Crimea is Russian. For the others - he will build the Belene NPP with Zelensky. I don't know how long this will work and naive people will fall for these cheap manipulations.

- It is increasingly being said that social policy remains in the background. Do you see left-wing policies in the current budget, or is it more right-wing in its philosophy?

- The budget is nothing, there is no philosophy. “Progressive Bulgaria“ has no ideology. They have no management program. They have no legislative program. They work piecemeal. It is chaos - one step forward, two steps back. But left-wing policies have certainly been crossed out.



- Bulgaria needs stable governance, but also serious reforms. Is Rumen Radev's cabinet capable of implementing them, or is the country heading towards political instability again?

- So far we have not seen any reforms. There is fear of them, there is incompetence. There are no brave, smart and prepared personnel to carry them out. More and more people are seeing this. They supported Radev with huge hopes. They gave him an independent majority in parliament. The executive power is his. He has all the tools to act. He is postponing because of the presidential elections. This is a big mistake. And it will cost him a lot in the fall.