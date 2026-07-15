Dr. Milena Krastanova to FAKTI: More and more women are choosing veterinary medicine as their calling

Veterinary medicine is much more than treating pets – it is a profession with a key role in public health, food safety and the control of dangerous infectious diseases. In their new book “With a scalpel, a pen and honor“ Dr. Milena Krastanova and Dr. Miroslav Lazarov tell about 72 personalities who left a lasting mark in the history of the Bulgarian veterinary profession. Who is the forgotten diplomat and veterinarian Dr. Nedyu Boyadzhiev? About the challenges facing modern veterinary medicine and the increasing interest of young women in this profession… Dr. Milena Krastanova speaks to FACT.



- Dr. Krastanova, veterinary medicine is one thing, saving 150,000 Bulgarian prisoners of war after World War I is another. Who is Nedyu Boyadzhiev?

- Dr. Nedyu Boyadzhiev is one of those great personalities that history has unjustly forgotten. A veterinarian by education, a diplomat by vocation and a patriot by spirit, he played a key role in one of the most difficult moments for Bulgaria after World War I. Thanks to his diplomatic efforts and international contacts, over 150,000 Bulgarian prisoners of war were given the opportunity to return to their families.

When my co-author of the book, Dr. Miroslav Lazarov, discovered in the archives of the National Library “St. Cyril and Methodius“ forgotten facts and letters of Dr. Boyadzhiev, we began additional research on the biography of this person with an exceptional contribution. I wrote and cried about the story of a person who understood that the profession does not end in the office or laboratory. He used his knowledge, authority and humanity in the service of the people, of the state. For me and for all who have already touched the life and professional path of Dr. Nedyu Boyadzhiev, his name will forever remain as a symbol of the highest dimension of honor and duty, when you serve the people and the Motherland above your own interests. I pray that there will be more people like Dr. Boyadzhiev.



- You present 72 personalities from the history of Bulgarian veterinary medicine. By what criteria did you select them and were there names that you had difficulty including due to the lack of sufficient archival materials?

- This was perhaps the most difficult part of the work - the selection. We were not looking for famous names or high academic titles. We were looking for individuals who have left a mark in science, in practice, in public life, in culture, in sports in the historical memory of Bulgaria. The criterion was the contribution. Some are scientists with world recognition, others are teachers, public figures, diplomats, poets, writers or leaders. What they have in common is that they have outgrown the boundaries of the profession and have worked for our society.

Yes, there were individuals for whom there is very little archival evidence. We knew about some of them only from the memories of colleagues or heirs. This is what saddens me the most - how easily society forgets its worthy people. I hope that the next editions of the book will fill in more missing pages from this history of authorities in veterinary medicine.



- Many of the characters in the book were not only scientists and doctors, but also writers, poets, public figures and statesmen. Why do you think the veterinary profession so often produces people with broad social and cultural contributions?

- Veterinary medicine is a profession that daily encounters you with life in its entirety. It requires science, practice, but also a big heart. It requires logic, but also humanity. A veterinarian works with animals, but also with people, with their families, with livestock breeders, with food producers, with entire communities. He is part of the social fabric of our society. Perhaps this is why many veterinarians develop a sensitivity to culture, literature, sports, history and public causes. While we were preparing the book, I was impressed by the number of poets, writers, artists and public leaders among veterinarians. This shows that the profession fosters broad thinking and a sense of social responsibility.



- Now veterinary medicine is mainly associated with the treatment of pets. Isn't the enormous role of veterinarians in public health, food safety, and epidemic control being overlooked?

- People associate the veterinarian mainly with clinical activity, but very rarely do they realize that behind the safety and quality of food, behind the food industry, there is a huge system of veterinary medical control. Veterinarians are also on the front line in the fight against diseases that can also affect humans. The world is increasingly talking about the fight against antimicrobial resistance and the concept of “One Health“ - the unity between the health of people, animals and the environment. Veterinary medicine is at the very heart of these areas.



- How has the profession of a veterinarian changed in recent decades?

- Our profession has changed enormously in recent decades - from veterinarians of agricultural and productive animals to veterinarians of pets and exotic animals. A significant change has also occurred in the structure of the profession - feminization of the sector - more and more women are choosing veterinary medicine as their vocation, which is a consequence of emancipation. In addition, today's veterinarian specializes and continues to train throughout his professional career. He also works with technologies that previous generations did not even dream of - high-tech imaging diagnostics, molecular biology, genetic research, digital systems and artificial intelligence. Society has also changed. Expectations for the profession are higher than ever, and the challenges are global. But despite all the changes and progress, one thing remains unchanged - responsibility. Before and now, the veterinarian is responsible for the life, health and trust of humanity.



- In your opinion, do veterinarians receive the public recognition they deserve?

- I think people realize how important the role of veterinarians is not only for animal health, but also for public health. Children dream of being veterinarians. Our profession is highly valued. Veterinary medicine is one of the strategic professions for every country. It guarantees food security, health and economic sustainability of entire industries. However, the work of a veterinarian often remains invisible precisely because it is preventive. When there is no epidemic, when food is safe, when there is no risk to public health - no one thinks about the specialists who are behind this.

Personally, this is a cause for me. As editor-in-chief of the professional magazine “Veterinary Practice“ every week I work to promote personalities and activities related to veterinary medicine among our society. I present stories from practice, scientific achievements, successful professional models who are distinguished by their work and dedication. I cover and promote events related to the profession - scientific forums, educational initiatives, campaigns and causes that show the importance of veterinarians for modern society.



- What would you like a young person who is just choosing the profession of a veterinarian to find in this book - historical facts, professional inspiration or real-life example?

- All of this together. I would like every future veterinarian to discover in the book that the profession is a calling and a mission. The stories of these 72 authorities show that a person can be both a scientist and a creator, a professional and a public figure, an expert and a patriot. If at least one young person closes the last page of the book with the thought: “I also want to leave a mark“, then we have achieved our goal as authors.



- What challenges would you highlight for the veterinary profession today?

- First of all - the globalization of diseases. The world is more connected than ever, and infections know no borders. Antimicrobial resistance is no longer a future threat, but a reality that requires rapid, coordinated and scientifically based actions. It is here that the concept of “One Health“ is the absolute opportunity for risk control and joint action. It is time for solutions at all levels – professional, institutional, educational and societal. Veterinary medicine is on the front line in the prevention, control of infectious diseases, food safety and public health protection. Therefore, today's challenges require high professionalism and a strong partnership between veterinarians, human physicians, scientists, institutions, the non-governmental sector and society as a whole.

Secondly – the shortage of young specialists in some areas of veterinary medicine, especially in the sectors related to farm animals and state control.

Thirdly, as a personal mission, I define the need for society to better understand the importance of the veterinary profession.

I always look at challenges with good and optimism. The story of our heroes in the book proves that Bulgarian veterinary medicine has always found the strength to meet the challenges of its time. I am convinced that it will do so in the future, because behind it stand generations of professionals for whom knowledge is a duty, memory is a responsibility, and honor - a way of life. And most importantly - there is a living continuity between generations, which transmits professional skills, values, morality and responsibility to society. It is in this continuity that the strength and future of Bulgarian veterinary medicine lies.

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Dr. Milena Krastanova, DVM is a veterinarian, journalist, scientist and public figure, who has dedicated her professional path to science, speech and the preservation of the memory of the Bulgarian veterinary community. Born in Sofia, she built a consistent education in the fields of arts, veterinary medicine and journalism, reaching a doctoral degree. As editor-in-chief of the journals “Veterinary Collection“ and “Veterinary Practice“, she establishes the publications as a space for professional identity, ideas, continuity and historical memory. Combining journalistic sensitivity, scientific precision and storytelling skills, she transforms facts into living human stories, and worthy individuals - into examples for future generations. She is a co-author of the biographical book “The Patriarch of the Veterinary Profession - Prof. Dr. Nikola Belev”, which reached an international audience and established itself as a significant contribution to the professional history of a great Bulgarian. As a researcher, lecturer, moderator and host of scientific and professional forums, she works actively to popularize veterinary medicine and to build a bridge between science and society. Her mission is to discover, preserve and tell the stories of people who have left a mark on the profession and in the public life of Bulgaria. It is this cause that is at the heart of her new book “With a scalpel, a pen and honor”, dedicated to individuals who have turned knowledge into duty, speech into memory, and honor – into a way of life. The book was officially presented on June 2, 2026, in the crowded hall of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Dr. Krastanova is a two-time winner of the “Veterinarian of the Year“ award and winner of the “Golden Pen in Veterinary Medicine” award. She is the mother of three daughters.

An adventurer at heart, Dr. Krastanova believes that the best way to get to know a country is to walk its paths – just a week ago she completed the trek along the legendary Kom route – Emine, passing along the backbone of Bulgaria and simultaneously touching the greatness of nature, history and the traces left by the most worthy heroes of the nation.

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Dr. Nedyu Boyadzhiev is one of the most interesting, but also relatively little-known figures in the history of Bulgarian medicine. He is at the same time a veterinarian, dentist, public figure and patriot, who has remained in history mostly with his efforts to release tens of thousands of Bulgarian prisoners of war after the First World War.

Key moments of his life:

He was born on June 8, 1870 in Kalofer. He graduated with honors from the Plovdiv High School. In 1892 he graduated from veterinary medicine in Lyon. He worked as a district veterinarian in Vidin and Ruse. He later graduated in dentistry in Paris and specialized in dental prosthetics in Montreal, becoming one of the best-prepared Bulgarian dentists of his time.

His greatest achievement came after World War I. In 1920, he organized a broad international humanitarian campaign for the release of about 150,000 Bulgarian prisoners of war and hostages. He managed to attract the public support of the Scandinavian countries and a number of international organizations for the cause. Thanks to this activity, Bulgaria received serious international support in an extremely difficult period.

During the Balkan Wars and World War I, he served as a sanitary captain in the Bulgarian Army and was among the pioneers of military dentistry in our country. In addition to being a practicing physician, he published scientific papers and introduced new methods in dentistry.

For his services to international humanitarian cooperation, he was awarded the Swedish Royal Order of the Polar Star, one of the highest honors awarded to foreign citizens.