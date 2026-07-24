Saudi Arabia to Become a Nuclear Power

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The United States will help Saudi Arabia develop its civilian nuclear program. However, critics fear a nuclear race. What is known about the agreement reached?

When US President Donald Trump visited the Saudi capital Riyadh last year, he was greeted with great pomp. The Saudis promised billions in investments, and Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman showered each other with flattering words. Trump emphasized the special partnership between the two countries and did not hide his joy at seeing the crown prince again.

The media described the visit as a great success. But there was something that was overlooked: two of Saudi Arabia’s most important wishes remained unfulfilled. One was for solid security guarantees from the United States, and the other – for support in developing a nuclear program.

From a strategic point of view, this is especially important for Saudi Arabia, said Saudi political scientist Aziz al-Ghashyan at the time. “If progress is made in this regard, it will give a decisive boost to Saudi industry – exactly the boost it needs to achieve the goals set for 2030.”

The Saudis also want to enrich uranium

The economic reform program of the crown prince, who de facto rules the country, is called “Vision 2030”. It focuses mainly on energy-intensive industries. The creation of huge computing centers for artificial intelligence is planned, and nuclear power could produce the electricity needed for these purposes, the German public media reports.

Saudi Arabia's pursuit of nuclear energy is not new and also has political aspects. Not least, it is a matter of prestige, nuclear expert Noor Aid told ARD.

The neighbors of the United Arab Emirates are proud of being the first Arab country in the region to have nuclear reactors. The "Baraka" nuclear power plant was put into operation six years ago and even adorns one of the emirates' banknotes. A nuclear power plant is also being built in Egypt - with Russian support.

Neither the Emirates nor Egypt, however, enrich uranium. The Saudis are doing things differently, says Noor Aid. “Since uranium enrichment is a right enshrined in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, they did not want to give it up. And the fact that they apparently managed to impose it in negotiations with the US is a source of pride for them.“

Concerns over Iranian nuclear weapons

The Saudis' feud with the two other regional powers - Israel and Iran - is even more in the spotlight, writes ARD in its publication. Israel uses atomic energy for research and possesses nuclear weapons, although it does not officially admit this. Iran, on the other hand, has been carrying out an atomic program for decades - initially with the support of Western countries such as the US, France and Germany.

After the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Iran built uranium enrichment facilities, the German public media recalls. The regime in Tehran has repeatedly stated that they serve exclusively civilian purposes, but Israel and Western countries accuse Iran of seeking to create a nuclear bomb. One of the goals of the current war is to prevent this, notes ARD.

Iran's nuclear bombs are obviously a serious concern in Saudi Arabia. Eight years ago, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that if Iran was close to creating a nuclear bomb, it would force Riyadh to respond with nuclear means.

Cooperation despite differences

The risk of a nuclear race in the Middle East was the reason for the US's restraint in supporting Riyadh. The other was that Donald Trump left Saudi Arabia last year with one unfulfilled desire - establishing relations with Israel within the framework of the so-called Abraham Accords. The Saudi government is categorically against it and instead accuses Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Differences remain, but nothing seems to stand in the way of nuclear cooperation anymore, ARD concludes.