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Trump stabbed Ukraine in the back again. As Zelensky writes - in a rare undiplomatic post - while his team was negotiating with Trump's appointed “diplomats” for peace, he showed weakness, understand - betrayal. Trump - as usual - after a conversation with Putin allowed the purchase of Russian diesel until April 2027.

This not only compromises the sanctions at a time when Russia is mercilessly hitting the entire infrastructure of Ukraine and killing people indiscriminately. This is a mockery of the memory of one of his most loyal allies in the Senate, Lindsey Graham, in whose honor his bill for harsh sanctions against Russia was posthumously adopted to stop the war.

That it is entirely in the service of the Kremlin, and not to lower prices in the US before the elections, is evidenced by the simple fact that we are talking about quantities that the US consumes on a … day, but the money for them is a breath of air for Putin.

And so - Europe is increasingly in the grip of Russia (war), the US with Trump's financing for it, and China - which keeps the Russian economy afloat and modernizes the Russian army.

At such a moment, the sharply increased geopolitical and economic importance of the Black Sea can be seen from the Moon.

The refinery in Burgas does not simply fuel our market. It is the main artery of the Russian budget for selling fuels around the world as non-Russian.

And the sharp increase in processing volumes with the return of Russian control by Radev clearly speaks of this (without our budget understanding).

But the refinery has another, even more important significance for the Kremlin - it is a legitimate basis for Russian tanker traffic on the Black Sea, which Ukraine apparently avoids attacking - because of Bulgaria. And when you have a secured corridor and a base in Europe - you can use them for many other things that support the war. For example - to launch drones on other ships.

I remind you how a former defense minister told me that when he got acquainted with the state of the defense industry, he was shocked that the port in Varna had from … three years a Russian ship for repair, whose crew was somewhere unknown in Bulgaria.

Given the vital need for a corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain through our exclusive economic zone and ensuring energy supplies to Bulgaria - we understand why Budanov was in Sofia.

We also understand - how important it is that the head of the state is not people dependent on Putin.

Because extolling the need for “cheap Russian fuel” and therefore helping Putin is the same as hiding your drug dealer from the law, without whose drugs you cannot live.

We have a chance to change this soon.