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Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev's support for the agreement between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the supply of Russian diesel has attracted the attention of Euronews. In an October 15 publication, the European media focused on the discrepancy between the position of the Bulgarian Prime Minister and that of a number of European leaders.

The article is titled „Bulgarian PM breaks ranks with EU leaders to back Trump-Putin diesel deal“, which can be translated as „The Bulgarian Prime Minister distances himself from EU leaders, supporting the diesel deal between Trump and Putin“.

What does Euronews note?

According to the publication, Radev has taken a position different from the one prevailing in the EU, by supporting the agreement between Washington and Moscow.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister argues his position with the need for lower fuel prices and improving the competitiveness of the European economy. From this perspective, the possibility of additional diesel supplies could have a positive effect on European markets.

Euronews places this statement in the context of criticisms made by other European representatives of the agreement. Their main concern is that the resumption or expansion of trade in Russian energy products could increase Moscow's revenues at a time when the war against Ukraine continues.

As of October 16, no public statement by a European leader has been identified, specifically directed against Radev for his support for the deal. The allegations of a special diplomatic protest or an extraordinary reaction from Brussels, personally provoked by the Bulgarian prime minister, have also not been confirmed.

Why is Radev's position attracting attention?

The dispute over the agreement between Trump and Putin shows the clash between two priorities. One is the pursuit of more accessible energy resources and limiting the economic consequences of high prices. The other is to maintain pressure on Russia over the ongoing war against Ukraine.

Radev emphasizes economic arguments, while critics of the deal warn of its geopolitical consequences.