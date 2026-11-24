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The European Union’s (EU) enlargement process has picked up speed again: Montenegro could become the 28th member of the Union in 2028, while accession negotiations with Albania are progressing and could be completed by the end of 2027 if the country maintains its current pace of reforms.

North Macedonia, however – a candidate country for EU membership since 2005 – remains stalled on its path to accession. This contrast will become apparent once again this Wednesday in Brussels, when the EU-Western Balkans Summit will be held.

„The future of the Western Balkans lies in the European Union. Their accession is our priority, our shared ambition and a key geopolitical investment in these turbulent times,“ said European Council President António Costa ahead of the meeting.

Prepared, but still "with the handbrake on"

The Republic of North Macedonia began official accession negotiations with the EU in July 2022, but has still not opened the first of the six negotiating chapters through which candidates align their legislation and institutions with EU standards.

However, the lack of progress does not mean that the country is unprepared for membership. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in November that North Macedonia was „among the countries with the highest level of readiness“ in terms of aligning its legislation with EU law, and that it had recently accelerated its reforms.

She added, however, that „the handbrake on the accession negotiations is still engaged“. According to Kos, in order to release this „handbrake“ and open the first negotiating chapter, North Macedonia must adopt the constitutional amendment agreed with the EU in 2022.

What is hindering North Macedonia’s progress towards the EU?

This deadlock has deep roots. For years, the dispute with Greece over the country’s name blocked North Macedonia’s progress on its path to the EU. Although the 2018 Prespa Agreement resolved the dispute, and the country changed its constitutional name, paving the way for NATO membership, no breakthrough was achieved in the EU accession process.

Later, Bulgaria blocked the process amid disputes related to history, language and identity. A compromise reached with the mediation of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2022 removed the Bulgarian veto, but imposed a condition: North Macedonia must amend its constitution to explicitly include Bulgarians among the country’s recognized communities. The amendment requires a two-thirds majority in parliament, which has so far proved unattainable.

"It is not being blocked by a member state"

From the EU’s perspective, this is no longer a Bulgarian veto, but a condition that North Macedonia accepted as part of its negotiating framework. „North Macedonia is not being blocked by a member state. It is blocked because, at present, it does not want to do what it knows is necessary,“ Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission’s (EC) Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, recently said on an Atlantic Council podcast.

The government of the Republic of North Macedonia sees the problem differently: Skopje wants guarantees that changing the constitution will not simply open the door to new demands from Sofia.

These concerns are rooted partly in long-standing disputes: Bulgarian governments challenge North Macedonia’s position on the existence of a distinct Macedonian identity with a centuries-old history; some Bulgarian politicians go even further, defining the Macedonian language as a regional variant of Bulgarian, and Macedonians and Bulgarians as one people.

President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova insists that North Macedonia is ready for talks with Bulgaria and the EU, but wants assurances that a constitutional change will not simply be followed by demands for another one: „We only want security. We want to be sure that this will not be yet another amendment made merely for the sake of making an amendment, to be followed by another one,“ she stressed.

Strong support for membership, but little readiness for compromise

After more than two decades of waiting, the deadlock has also become a domestic political problem within the Republic of North Macedonia itself. A nationally representative survey by the Institute for Democracy „Societas Civilis“ illustrates this contradiction: 71% of respondents support EU membership, but only 24% support the constitutional changes necessary for the process to move forward. Among ethnic Macedonians, support for the changes falls to just 11%.

Skopje-based political analyst Petar Arsovski describes public sentiment as „passive-aggressive“: strong support for joining the EU coexists with weak support for the concession being demanded in order to move forward. And this, he says, helps preserve the status quo.

High domestic political stakes in both countries

The dispute is now deeply rooted in the domestic politics of both North Macedonia and Bulgaria, because retreating from their positions to date could easily be portrayed as a national defeat.

The political cost is particularly high in Skopje, where the current government came to power partly thanks to a platform opposing constitutional changes under the current conditions. For the North Macedonian government, adopting the amendments without additional guarantees carries significant domestic political risks. At the same time, the EU is not offering to revise the negotiating framework.

Uncertainty is being compounded by the debate over how the EU’s future enlargement should proceed. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have proposed that candidates gradually receive some of the benefits of membership even before officially joining the Union, while emphasizing that full membership remains the ultimate goal.

According to Petar Arsovski, uncertainty over the future course of enlargement provides arguments to Eurosceptic circles and reduces the political incentive to reach a difficult compromise. „If these general conditions remain unchanged, the most likely scenario is for EU summits to follow one another while political actors remain entrenched in their positions – with no real convergence of views and no genuine commitment to a substantive compromise,“ Arsovski told DW.

Source: www.dw.com