Ignatov: Gyurov won the debate. Zhablyanov: The story of the citizen candidate is over

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The television debate between Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov caused opposing assessments from the representatives of the two election headquarters. Valeri Zhablyanov from the headquarters of Yotova-Vulchev defended Yotova's performance, while Prof. Sergey Ignatov from the Initiative Committee of Gyurov-Kandev linked the outcome of the debate to the new political support for Gyurov.

“Debates between candidates are a good thing, so that they can present their own views and come into direct contact with voters“, said Zhablyanov in the program “Denyat ON AIR“. He called for the assessment to be made outside the “logic of the Zalyankovschina“ and defined Yotova's training and experience as a clear advantage.

The dispute over the support behind Gyurov

Prof. Sergey Ignatov presented Gyurov as a candidate who is supported by European-oriented citizens in Bulgaria. According to him, the support from a broad political coalition is indicative of the outcome of the debate.

“Who won the debate? This is not a football match, but the fact that today such a broad coalition declares its support for Mr. Gyurov shows that he won the debate“, said Ignatov.

His comment came after GERB signed a document in support of Andrey Gyurov. Zhablyanov said that this move changes the way the candidate can be presented publicly.

„With today's initiative, the story about Mr. Gyurov being a citizen candidate has ended. He is clearly a candidate of the right in Bulgaria“, said Zhablyanov. According to him, the support from right-wing formations has deprived Gyurov of the opportunity to position himself as a representative of a new right, different from traditional party structures.

The European direction and the demographic issue

In the conversation, the two participants also outlined different emphases for the future of the country. Ignatov focused on European integration and its connection to the demographic crisis.

„Our children will return if we open the door to Europe wide“, he said.

According to him, Bulgaria must achieve European standards in relations between people, the work of institutions and infrastructure. Ignatov also said that in the last six months there has been an attempt to question the country's presence in the European Union.

Zhablyanov focused on the war in Ukraine and the risks for Bulgaria as a border state. He said that the Black Sea is a front in the conflict and that the country cannot solve the security issue in the region on its own.

According to him, a more balanced policy within the framework of European institutions is more suitable for Bulgaria. Zhablyanov described as controversial the thesis that the presidential elections themselves decide the geopolitical development of the country.

Both participants stressed the importance of the upcoming vote. Ignatov said that whoever becomes president will be the choice of the people. Zhablyanov added that in times of war, the democratic legitimacy of institutions can be strengthened through elections.