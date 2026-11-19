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Elon Musk said he is not part of the MAGA movement and admitted that he regrets the at least $445 million spent in support of Republican candidates in the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. The entrepreneur said that if he could turn back time, he would have invested less in the campaign.

“I feel pretty stupid for having spent so much money and not seeing much of a result from it, although perhaps without it the result would have been much worse,” Musk said during The New York Times’ DealBook Summit.

He added: “If I could turn back time, I would have spent less money.” According to him, the outcome of the vote shows that American elections are not decided solely by financial resources.

Only three of around 40 candidates win

According to Reuters, only three of approximately 40 House candidates who received financial support from Musk won their elections. Republicans lost control of Congress, despite Musk’s active involvement in the campaign and his use of significant funds in an attempt to preserve the party’s majority.

Musk said he had supported the idea of divided government, but had expected a smaller victory for the Democrats. “It’s good to have a balance of power. As a general rule, it’s not good for the president, the Senate and the House of Representatives to be from the same party,” he said.

He admitted that his goal had been for Republicans to retain a majority of 51 senators. “Obviously, Republicans were crushed in these elections,” Musk said.

From “Dark MAGA” to distancing himself from the movement

The statement marks a change in Musk’s public position. At a rally with Donald Trump in 2024, he wore a black MAGA hat and told those present: “I’m not just MAGA, I’m Dark MAGA.” Musk later worked at the White House and headed the Department of Government Efficiency, which cut federal employees and restructured government agencies.

Asked about his connection to the movement, Musk said: “I’m not sure what MAGA means, but if it means blindly adhering to a particular set of Republican Party policies, I’m certainly not that. I’m not MAGA.”

Losses and new risks in Texas

Musk spent at least $5 million on the reelection campaign of Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who lost the vote. Democrats took control of the state’s House of Representatives and Senate.

Ken Paxton, who according to the publication received support through spending linked to Musk totaling $158 million, lost his Senate race to Democrat James Talarico. The victory was the Democrats’ first at the state level in Texas in more than 30 years.

Musk said he expects the new Democratic Governor Gina Hinojosa to be moderate. At the same time, relations between the state and his companies could come under closer scrutiny. In August, Musk’s companies received a $30 million grant under a state program to build a semiconductor plant, which is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

Democrats in Congress are already discussing summoning Musk for questioning and investigating his actions in Washington. “He must answer under oath,” Congressman James Walkshaw wrote.

Sources: dailymail.com, streetinsider.com, adweek.com