Kiril Petkov: "Progressive Bulgaria" no longer has excuses

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Kiril Petkov said that after Iliana Yotova's victory in the presidential runoff, "Progressive Bulgaria" now bears full responsibility for the government. The former prime minister and former co-chair of "We Continue the Change" published his comment on Facebook.

The reason is the first results of the parallel count, according to which Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev won the elections for president and vice president. The data at this point are preliminary.

What expectations did Petkov set

„All power is now in "Progressive Bulgaria" and the expectations are huge. From now on, with all the power, they have no excuses“, wrote Petkov.

In his publication, he ironically stated that he expects a quick end to the war between Russia and Ukraine, after the Bulgarians have elected the “president of peace“. Petkov described Iliyana Yotova as a person with great political experience.

The former prime minister also stated that he expects prosperity from Rumen Radev's government. Among the tasks he mentioned are a quick deal with high prices and the budget deficit, a significant increase in incomes and “completely dealing with the oligarchy“.

Yotova's victory was initially announced by sociological agencies and media based on exit polls and parallel counts. The final result of the runoff is expected to be confirmed by the Central Election Commission.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg