Peevski: Decent pay for police officers is a state duty

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Decent pay and social rights for police officers are the state’s responsibility toward the people. This was stated by DPS leader Delyan Peevski in a statement on the occasion of the professional holiday of the Bulgarian police – November 8.

Peevski expressed his gratitude to Interior Ministry employees for the courage, professionalism and dedication with which they protect the lives, peace and security of citizens.

“Behind your service lie risk, difficult shifts and families who share the price of your duty, and the state is obliged to respond with respect, decent pay and security for you and your loved ones,” Peevski said.

He described it as unacceptable for police officers to be turned into an instrument in party conflicts through the political leadership of the services.

Support for the demands regarding the 2027 Budget

The DPS leader declared his full support for the demands of the Trade Union Federation of Interior Ministry Employees for higher wages in the 2027 Budget and for the protection of employees’ social rights.

“We insist that the government provide the necessary funds and hold a genuine dialogue with the trade unions,” Peevski wrote.

According to him, the DPS will uphold this position during the discussion and adoption of the budget. He also stated that the party consistently defends decent pay and social benefits for police officers, military personnel and employees in the “Security” sector.

Peevski pointed out that the DPS had opposed attempts to postpone agreed increases, reduce wages and take away rights.

Sources: bta.bg