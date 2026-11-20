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Trump has Nvidia, Xi wants Taiwan, while Putin still can’t get through Ukraine to reach the German mirrors.

This was commented on Facebook by Miroslav Sevlievski.

“You two keep talking about chips. But you stopped me back in Ukraine. How am I supposed to get to Germany, where they make the mirrors and lasers without which your chips cannot be produced?”

That is how I imagine Putin addressing Trump and Xi Jinping as the three discuss the future of the world.

The joke is made up. Based on an idea by Bisser Manolov. But the technological geography behind it is entirely real.

America’s Nvidia designs some of the most powerful artificial intelligence chips. It just doesn’t manufacture them itself. That is done by Taiwan’s TSMC, the global leader in the production of the most advanced semiconductors.

Manufacturing these chips requires machines made by the Dutch company ASML — among the most complex machines ever created by humanity.

And at their heart are two German companies.

ZEISS manufactures the ultra-precise mirrors and optical systems. TRUMPF supplies the powerful laser technologies needed to create the light used to produce the microscopic structures of chips.

America designs them. Taiwan manufactures them. The Netherlands makes the machines. Germany supplies indispensable technologies.