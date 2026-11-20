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In Russia, Vladimir Putin’s participation in the trilateral meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Shenzhen was welcomed as a major diplomatic success. For the Kremlin, the very fact that the Russian president took part in talks with the leaders of the United States and China within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum carries significance that goes beyond the meeting’s immediate results.

After years of Western sanctions, diplomatic distancing and attempts to isolate Russia over the war in Ukraine, Putin once again found himself at the center of an international event involving the two other leading nuclear powers.

In Moscow, this was presented as proof that the policy of isolation had failed to achieve its goals.

But behind the official satisfaction lies a more complicated question: Is Russia really restoring its position in international politics, or is it merely being given an opportunity to demonstrate that it is still a factor that must be taken into account?

The Kremlin: The Meeting Is Historic and Highly Significant

The Russian presidency described the atmosphere of the talks as positive. Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov said that the meeting had taken place in a constructive tone, while the Kremlin quickly published the joint declaration of the three leaders.

Putin himself said that he expected the trilateral format to bring major potential benefits. Even before the meeting, he stressed that amid a fragmented global economy and growing military and political risks, partnership was preferable to isolation.

His recognition of the Chinese president’s role was particularly telling.

According to Putin, Xi Jinping had played a decisive role in organizing the meeting and creating the necessary atmosphere for the talks.

This is an interesting detail. On the one hand, Moscow is demonstrating its closeness to Beijing. On the other, it acknowledges that the initiative and diplomatic organization of the event were in China’s hands.

For the Kremlin, however, the most important message is that Russia is not outside major international politics.

Russian State Media: Putin Is Once Again Among the Great Powers

Russian state news agencies devoted considerable attention to the meeting.

TASS published an article whose headline suggested that the Russian-Chinese-American meeting had been successful above all thanks to Xi Jinping, quoting Putin’s assessment.

At the same time, the main emphasis in Russian media coverage was on the international standing of the Russian president.

State media presented his participation as a symbolic breakthrough in efforts to diplomatically isolate Moscow. The very fact that Putin spoke on an equal footing with the American and Chinese presidents was highlighted as proof of Russia’s continued global influence.

The international television channel RT also emphasized Putin’s readiness to negotiate with Washington. Its commentaries also focused on the Russian president’s claim that European governments and Kyiv were obstructing the achievement of peace in Ukraine.

Thus, the Russian state propaganda framework put forward three main messages:

Russia is not internationally isolated.

Putin is an equal participant in discussions on global security.

Moscow is ready for dialogue with the United States, but has no intention of abandoning its positions on Ukraine.

This interpretation also has domestic political significance. It allows the Kremlin to present Russia’s international standing as evidence that the country has not been weakened by sanctions and confrontation with the West.

Independent Russian Commentators: Russia Is at the Table, but No Longer Sets the Rules

Assessments outside the official information framework are much more interesting.

An analysis by the Irish public broadcaster RTÉ, devoted to reactions in Russia, highlighted the critical opinion of political analyst Andrey Kalitin.

He described the format as something that does not create a new world order, but rather a new disorder that could lead not to peace but to new conflicts.

Political scientist Dmitry Mikhaylichenko offered a more moderate assessment. According to him, the format itself is a success for the Kremlin, but the success is fragile. Russia is sitting at the same table as the United States and China, but no one has promised that these meetings will become regular.

His warning is particularly revealing: there is a risk that all that will remain of this is rhetoric and promises.

Another widely quoted Russian political commentator put the problem even more directly: Russia remains an important player in global geopolitics, but it no longer dictates the rules.

This is a significant difference between diplomatic presence and real political power.

One of the commentaries also voiced concern that Russia has fewer and fewer cards to play in the global economy. Without sufficient technological development and integration into international markets, the country risks becoming primarily a resource supplier for more powerful economies.

This criticism concerns not only the Kremlin’s foreign policy, but also the very model of Russia’s economic development.

Who Actually Gained More – Putin or Xi Jinping?

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Russian assessments is that even when Putin’s success is being discussed, China’s leading role cannot be ignored.

Beijing hosted the meeting. Xi Jinping brought together the two other leaders and gained the opportunity to demonstrate that China is capable of organizing a dialogue between the most powerful nuclear states.

For Putin, this was an opportunity to show that Russia is not isolated. For Xi, however, it was an opportunity to show that China is the center around which a new international diplomacy can be organized.

This difference is important.

Russia needs China for its economic ties, trade, technology and international support. China, for its part, has an interest in its partnership with Moscow, but possesses far greater economic weight and significantly broader opportunities for relations with the West.

Therefore, the equal standing of the three leaders in front of the cameras does not necessarily mean that their countries are equal within the real international system.

Ukraine: Putin Did Not Back Down, but He Also Failed to Achieve a Breakthrough

The war in Ukraine was one of the most sensitive elements of the talks.

Ukraine was not mentioned in the joint declaration of the three presidents. Putin said after the meeting, however, that he had reminded his interlocutors of Russia’s interpretation of the origins of the Ukrainian crisis.

He continued to insist on Moscow’s positions without announcing any specific compromise or new formula for ending the war.

This is important because, for the Russian domestic audience, the meeting can be presented as diplomatic recognition without the Kremlin having made any visible concessions.

On the other hand, the lack of concrete progress means that Putin did not obtain what would have been the most significant practical result – an agreement to change U.S. policy on the Ukrainian issue or international recognition of Russia’s claims.

Therefore, the diplomatic success is so far primarily symbolic.

What Did the Three Presidents Actually Achieve?

The meeting ended with a joint declaration covering four main areas:

Reforming the United Nations.

Expanding the production and supply of refined petroleum products.

Protecting the immunity of state representatives and criticizing the excessive expansion of international criminal jurisdiction.

Dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Of particular importance to Moscow is the inclusion of the issue of immunity for state representatives. Putin is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in connection with accusations of the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

However, the declaration does not cancel that warrant and does not change the Russian president’s status under international law.

There is also no specific treaty on reducing arsenals in relation to nuclear weapons. An agreement was reached to engage in dialogue, which is positive but does not constitute actual disarmament.

Thus, Moscow can claim diplomatic presence and a political dividend, but not a major practical breakthrough.

The Economic Background: Serious Problems Behind the Diplomatic Success

The meeting in China took place at a time when the Russian economy was facing significant challenges.

As an analysis by The Washington Post from November 18 notes, Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries have affected a substantial part of the country’s refining capacity and are creating a risk of a new fuel crisis.

Against this backdrop, Putin used the APEC forum to present the Russian economy as resilient and emphasize that its growth was outpacing that of Europe.

But behind the official economic messages remain the problems of technological dependence, restricted access to Western markets and China’s growing role in Russia’s foreign trade.

This makes relations with Beijing even more important for Moscow, while at the same time raising the question of whether Russia is becoming the more dependent partner in this relationship.

Key Conclusions: A Diplomatic Victory, but Not a Restored Superpower

Russia’s reaction to the meeting in China can be summarized in five main conclusions.

First – Putin achieved an important symbolic success.

He appeared alongside the presidents of the United States and China and demonstrated that Russia continues to be a factor in international politics.

Second – the Kremlin gained an argument against the claim that Russia is internationally isolated.

The meeting allows Moscow to argue that Western sanctions have not excluded it from global diplomacy.

Third – China emerged as the host and principal organizer.

Xi Jinping demonstrated greater diplomatic initiative, while Russia continues to rely heavily on its strategic partnership with Beijing.

Fourth – there was no real breakthrough on Ukraine or nuclear disarmament.

The declaration contains general principles, but not specific commitments that would change the international situation.

Fifth – within Russia itself, there is a difference between official self-confidence and critical assessments of the future.

While state media present Putin as one of the architects of the new world order, independent analysts warn that Russia risks losing real influence if it fails to overcome its technological and economic dependence.

Putin Returned to the Table. But Who Holds the Cards?

Perhaps the most important conclusion from the meeting in Shenzhen is that Russia managed to demonstrate an international presence, but has still not proved that it can independently determine the direction of global politics.

Putin got the photo opportunity, the conversation and the chance to declare that Moscow is not isolated. Xi Jinping gained the role of host and mediator. Donald Trump gained the opportunity to present his personal diplomacy as an instrument for changing international relations.

But behind the diplomatic spectacle remain unresolved questions – the war in Ukraine, the nuclear confrontation, economic dependence and the future balance among the three countries.

For Russia, perhaps the most important thing is that Putin was once again welcomed into the company of the leaders of the two other major powers.

But being at the table does not automatically mean that you hold the cards.

Moscow may have emerged from the diplomatic shadows, but the major question is whether Russia will once again be an architect of the world order, or whether it will have to adapt to an order increasingly shaped in Washington and Beijing.