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The meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Shenzhen caused serious concern in Paris and Berlin. While the world was discussing the symbolism of the three leaders’ joint photographs, the European capitals focused their attention on a much more significant question: are the great powers attempting to establish new spheres of influence without Europe having a real voice in the process?

Reactions from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz showed that the two leading powers in the European Union share serious concerns about the continent’s future. The difference was primarily in tone – Paris opted for a more measured diplomatic position, while Berlin used considerably more categorical language.

Macron: Europe must not be excluded

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected suggestions that the meeting in China represented a new Yalta – the 1945 conference at which the victors of the Second World War negotiated Europe’s postwar order.

During the meeting of Ukraine’s European allies in Berlin on November 19, Macron stressed that European cooperation and coordination around Ukraine were precisely what mattered for the continent’s future.

The French president called for continued military support for Kyiv, including strengthening air defenses and providing the necessary protection systems.

Of particular importance was his signal that the issue of Ukraine’s NATO membership must not be definitively excluded from future security discussions.

Macron’s position shows that Paris does not want Europe to be presented with faits accomplis in any potential agreements between Washington and Moscow.

Merz: We will not allow a repeat of Yalta

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was considerably more categorical in his assessment.

He warned that Europe cannot accept a repeat of the historical scenario in which the continent’s fate is decided by several great powers.

Merz invoked the symbolism of the Berlin Wall by presenting the participants in the meeting in Berlin with a piece of it – a reminder of Europe’s division and the consequences of political agreements between major states.

The message was clear: no agreement on Ukraine’s future can be legitimate if Ukrainians and Europeans do not participate in shaping it.

At the same time, the German chancellor welcomed the possibility of new negotiations between the United States and Russia, but insisted that European states must have their own place at the table.

Berlin rallied Europe around Ukraine

While Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping were meeting in China, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was held in Berlin, with representatives from more than 30 countries taking part.

Participants included France, the United Kingdom, Poland and Italy, as well as the leaders of the European institutions and NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also took part in the talks.

The main focus was continuing support for Ukraine and the need for reliable security guarantees in the event of a possible end to the war.

The presence of American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner attracted particular attention. Their participation showed that, despite the concerns surrounding the meeting in China, Washington continues to maintain communication with its European allies.

Possible security guarantees for Ukraine were also discussed, including mechanisms similar to those provided for under Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

This is a significant point: Europe does not want to be merely a source of military and financial assistance for Kyiv, but a participant in determining the terms of the future peace.

What concerns Paris and Berlin?

Macron’s and Merz’s reactions outline three main concerns.

The first is linked to the possibility that Washington and Moscow could reach an agreement on Ukraine without Kyiv and the European states having any real influence over the final outcome.

The second is the future of transatlantic relations. Europe continues to rely on American military might, but the demonstrated closeness between Trump and Putin places the European allies in a delicate situation.

The third is the place of the European Union itself in the new international order. The economic and military weight of the United States, China and Russia puts European states in a position where they need to better coordinate their foreign policy and defense.

Europe does not want to be a spectator

The meeting in China, by itself, does not prove that the three countries have reached an agreement to divide the world into spheres of influence. But the political symbolism of their gathering is strong enough to raise serious questions in European capitals.

For Paris and Berlin, the issue is not only the relationship between Trump and Putin or China’s growing influence. It concerns the future of European security and the right of European states to participate in decisions that directly affect them.

France and Germany demonstrated that they will not readily accept a scenario in which Ukraine’s fate is negotiated behind closed doors between Washington and Moscow.

Ultimately, the most important question after the meeting in Shenzhen is not who sat where in the joint photograph or who shook hands with whom. It is whether Europe will have sufficient political will and military capacity to defend its own interests.

Because the history of Yalta reminds Europeans what happens when the fate of a continent is decided without its participation.