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Some European leaders wanted to find a superhero negotiator who could stand up to Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, negotiate a fair peace deal for Ukraine and guarantee the security of the European continent itself, as ceasefire negotiations gathered pace.

But such a person was never found.

That was already the view of diplomats and officials familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to comment on the delicate peace process for Ukraine, which has caused divisions in European capitals. This was the case even before the EU decided yesterday that the task should be taken on by a joint team, Politico writes.

The desire to appoint a single representative to speak on behalf of Europe was understandable. The idea that a respected leader should take charge was based primarily on the desire to demonstrate European strength and unity, as well as on the aim of making negotiations with Russia, the United States and Ukraine more effective and better organised.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself said this week that he wanted Europe to decide within a few days who would represent it in the negotiations. He even made it clear that he would prefer this to be one person, hinting that he had a specific preference but refusing to name anyone.

However, the Ukrainian head of state did not get his way. Instead, yesterday the leaders at the summit in Dublin decided that the work would be continued by a team comprising the so-called “E5” — the four major EU countries, Germany, France, Poland and Italy, as well as the United Kingdom, together with representatives of the European Commission and the European Council.

Technical discussions

The search for a high-ranking representative to take Europe’s place at the negotiating table in the next round of peace talks had become a political obsession in Brussels that overlooked at least two crucial points.

The first is that the negotiations are not yet taking place at the level of political leaders. This week’s talks in Abu Dhabi were technical discussions between senior officials. The main political figures, such as Putin and Zelensky, were not present, let alone Trump. Russia sent a Kremlin aide to lead its delegation, while Ukraine tasked the head of its military intelligence service with presenting the country’s position.

If these representatives make progress towards an agreement, the leaders will certainly want to get involved. Ultimately, they will be the ones to sign any peace agreements, and there is no limit to the number of EU presidents and prime ministers who can take part in such a meeting as signatories or guarantors of the final agreement.

The next step, according to Ukrainian officials and the American envoys mediating the negotiations, is for Europe to join the discussions with Russia at precisely this technical level.

“We are not a superpower”

The second point that some member states and representatives of the Brussels institutions overlooked is structural in nature: there are too many European actors with equally important but very different interests and powers. This makes it impossible to bring all the different strands together under the leadership of one person.

The European Commission cannot negotiate the future security architecture of Europe — that is a matter to be decided by NATO member states and national governments. But NATO, Paris and Berlin cannot negotiate EU sanctions or Ukraine’s accession to the union either — those issues fall within the remit of the European Commission.

Nor is it realistic to expect the so-called “E3” — the major European economic and military powers of Germany, France and the United Kingdom — to allow the European Commission, the European Council or NATO to conduct all negotiations on their behalf.

As one European diplomat explained: “The reason Europe has not found one person who can represent the entire continent is that Europe is not a superpower.”

In the context of the negotiations over Ukraine, European interests encompass many EU member states, but also countries such as the United Kingdom and Norway, as well as Turkey and Moldova, the diplomat noted.

“Who can, on behalf of the rest of Europe, promise to send troops on the ground? Who can offer billions in funding? It is difficult,” he added.

The conclusion reached by some of the representatives involved in the process in Abu Dhabi is that Europe will have to be represented by a team — as has already been happening, although until now it had not taken part directly in the main negotiating room. Different members of the team will be responsible for separate issues.

What Putin wants

Then there is the question of substance: what will be discussed and what will the European team’s common position be?

“What we are actually saying is more important than the exact composition of the people in the room,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on his way to yesterday’s EU leaders’ meeting.

The reason American and Ukrainian officials want Europe to take part is that, in their view, opening a discussion on changing the continent’s security structures could prompt Russia to adopt a more constructive approach.

Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Europe’s security framework had been the main topic of the talks in Abu Dhabi this week.

“The conflict in Ukraine has shown that the entire security system that functioned after the Yalta and Potsdam conferences is working badly, and that an abscess has burst in Ukraine,” he said.

The Ukrainian delegation noted that Russia’s hard-line approach had softened slightly when Moscow’s representatives saw an opportunity to discuss their broader demands regarding security in Europe.

Europe itself, however, did not take part in that conversation.

Timing and sequencing remain crucial

The first thing that needs to be clarified is the sequencing of the negotiations — above all, when Europeans should allow themselves to discuss Russia’s demand for a comprehensive review of the regional security architecture. This is an extremely important issue that could potentially affect the very existence of European states. It is already among the issues on which senior EU officials are carefully considering their positions.

According to people close to the negotiations, a reasonable way may be found to offer Russia a discussion on regional security as part of a carefully planned sequence of talks, without definitively linking this issue to the peace agreement for Ukraine.

Different EU officials, however, are sending different signals on the issue of sequencing — which may be part of a well-thought-out strategy, but may also be a sign of continuing confusion and a lack of unity.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, said there should be no discussions on the broader architecture of European security — such as NATO’s structure, the deployment of troops and forums for consultations with Russia — before the final peace agreement is concluded.

In Abu Dhabi, however, EU officials signalled that they were prepared to allow parallel tracks in the negotiations, so that the peace agreement for Ukraine and future security structures in Europe could be discussed simultaneously.

Representatives of national governments also agree that the sequencing of negotiations on this issue is of key importance. Behind the scenes, different countries and political groups have different views on the right strategy, while continuing to argue over whether it is right to hold direct talks with Putin at all.

Of course, it is possible that the question of Europe’s role will ultimately prove irrelevant. On Thursday evening, the American envoys said that Putin had agreed to Europe joining the negotiations, but on Friday the Kremlin cast doubt on that claim.

After the negotiations in Abu Dhabi concluded this week, Jared Kushner — Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy — acknowledged the two problems he was facing.

“If Europe manages to identify one person to speak on its behalf, that would be a greater achievement than getting the Russians to include it in the negotiations,” he stressed.

Source: news.bg