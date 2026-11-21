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While waiting for the train, your life could be in danger. Road safety expert Diana Rusinova raised the alarm, sharing a worrying report on her Facebook profile about the condition of the “Verila” railway stop.

According to her, one of the newest railway facilities in the country poses a serious risk to passengers, despite the fact that it should meet modern safety requirements.

The issue was reported by students from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (UACEG), who recently joined the team of the European Center for Transport Policies (ECTP).

“ATTENTION! WHILE WAITING FOR A TRAIN AT THE “VERILA” RAILWAY STOP, YOU COULD BE KILLED BY AN ELECTRIC ARC! Recently, fourth-year students from UACEG joined the ECTP team and are working on railway infrastructure safety. What they showed us is worrying,” Rusinova warns directly.

She points out that the facility was left unfinished and that the quality of the repair work carried out is appalling.

The road safety expert also published a video presenting the problems identified. The report raises yet another set of serious questions about the oversight of the construction and modernization of the railway infrastructure in the country.

We remind you that an incident involving a train and a car occurred at the same location in December 2024.