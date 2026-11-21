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Perhaps the greatest thing on the internet (or at least in the top three) is a spontaneous interview at Burgas Airport from about fifteen years ago. The interviewee, a wonderful Roma, pure-blooded Bulgarian, is something like Democritus, who used to say, “I will speak about everything.” And this man really does speak about everything. I think the clip is still on YouTube; find it and play it for yourself—I won’t retell it. Everything in it is a quote, but the most important part is the beginning. Our hero says: “I want to express myself.”

If you don’t mind, interview, I want to express myself.

I heard him back then, and from that moment on he remained for me the purest embodiment of freedom of speech, a more vivid symbol than any historical document, more convincing than the wise words of Locke, Milton and Voltaire taken together. Because this Bulgarian and resident of Burgas does not debate freedom of speech or defend it. He is freedom of speech itself.

The man wants to express himself

So do I. All my life. Here I am, now. Why am I writing this and sending it to Deutsche Welle to publish? Because I want to express myself. It may be nonsense, but I have made up my mind to say it. And if they reject me, I’ll post my nonsense somewhere else, so be it. But imagine that Deutsche Welle do not reject me, yet some powerful official suddenly decides that it would be a good idea to actually stop my nonsense. Then what?

Let’s not give him that right, I would say, if you don’t mind, interview. One must be very careful about stopping nonsense—even more careful than about people uttering it.

I may be wrong, but I do not approve of life without freedom of speech. That is because I am a graduate of the cosmopolitan school of the Roma, pure-blooded Bulgarian from the village of Drazhevo, who is returning from working in Libya. I learned from him, and now I am sharing what I learned.

First of all, never forget that everyone wants to express themselves. And they have the right to do so. Here is how this self-evident truth relates to today’s debate:

“East-West” have the right to publish Alexander Dugin

Manol Peykov has the right to ask them why they are publishing him. He also has the right to stop buying their books, as well as to beat the drum and turn this into a public debate—why not? The claims that his questions make him a censor are the words of people who resent his freedom of speech. Toughen up and accept it, because that is fair. “East-West,” in turn, have the right to dismiss Manol Peykov’s open letter and carry on publishing Dugin.

I have the right to say openly that I consider Alexander Dugin an untalented court thinker who clumsily plays the traditional role of the Russian holy fool and ties a metaphysical ribbon around the crimes of the Kremlin’s authoritarian regime. I have every right to say this. I could have broken it down into two or three simple sentences, but never mind.

A Dugin admirer has the right to explain to me in the comments that I am the untalented one. Someone else has the right to join in with an even more categorical opinion without having read either Dugin or Lanchev (these are the majority).

And speaking of publishing… Bulgaria can only gain from publishing a pocket handbook on freedom of speech—how it works as a principle, how it is applied in everyday life, and so on. Nothing expensive, but with a decent binding all the same; you carry it in your inside pocket and go about your business, knowing it is there. It is true that we are proud inhabitants of the digital jungle, but this particular guide should be on paper so that you can remember it more easily. And consult it at key moments. For example, you feel that familiar urge, that sudden surge of energy when you particularly strongly want the state to stop someone from expressing themselves. Or your party to stop them. Or you yourself to stop them. What do you do then? You turn to page 36, where, in large print, it says: “Imagine that it is about you.”

Just imagine that it is about you

However hard it may be for you to believe, you have freedom of speech, but so does your neighbor. East, west, north and south. Somehow, you have to swallow the disturbing fact that it is for everyone. For absolutely everyone.

In the modern West, there are two key texts guaranteeing freedom of speech. One is from the United States—the First Amendment. The other is from Europe—Article 10 of the ECHR. Perhaps, like everything important in this world, this too is a matter of taste, but I prefer the First Amendment because it is absolutist in its understanding of freedom. And I like it that way very much, as the Bulgarian at Burgas Airport used to say.

It is remarkable that the two texts take opposite approaches. The First Amendment begins by stating that “Congress shall make no law, which…” and immediately limits the power of the authorities. Essentially, it tells them that they cannot f*ck with citizens.

With Article 10, it is somehow the opposite—it starts from the human right and then explains under what conditions the state may restrict it. For Europe, this is understandable: it has the bitter historical experience of fascism, Nazism and communism. The heightened attention to the danger of democratic freedoms being used to destroy democracy is understandable. We are living amid this danger now as well—you can see it in the statements of our politicians and in the comments section.

If Bulgarian MPs knew this

But do you know which text perfectly synthesizes both approaches? Article 39 of the Constitution of the Republic of Bulgaria: “(1) Everyone shall have the right to express an opinion and to disseminate it through words—written or oral, through sound, image or any other means. (2) This right shall not be used to the detriment of the rights and reputation of others, or to incite a forcible change of the constitutionally established order, the perpetration of a crime, the inflaming of enmity or violence against anyone.”

Well, our text is just great! Can you imagine what normal public discourse without shit-throwers would prevail if Bulgarian MPs knew it?! But let’s return to today’s debate.

Since freedom of speech is for everyone (I checked again in the imaginary handbook), we will have to protect it most of all when we do not like it.

If tomorrow someone asks the state to ban Dugin’s books, I will defend “East-West’s” right to continue publishing them.

Evil must be exposed and refuted

And when they ask me again what I think of them, I will again say that they are no good. And that evil should be exposed as banal and mediocre, instead of being given free PR as something exciting and rebellious. It is not. Evil is not talented; it cannot be. Children should know how stupid and poorly written Mein Kampf is, because otherwise they might think that there is something clever in it and that Hitler was not the utterly untalented hack that he was. Let banal evil be exposed; do not give it a halo. Just refute it—how difficult can it be?

These things have practical significance. For example, it is important to know what Dugin wrote about Ukraine—not today, but as far back as 30 years ago. His book “Foundations of Geopolitics: The Geopolitical Future of Russia” (1997) states in black and white that the state of Ukraine “has no geopolitical meaning whatsoever.” If more people were familiar with these writings, they would not believe the nonsense that the war was because of NATO. The Russian messianism that Dugin has produced a cover version of is much older than both NATO and the EU.

So, if you ask me, it is better for these things to be known than banned. And even if you do not ask me, I will say it anyway. Not for any other reason, but because I want to express myself.

This text expresses the author’s personal opinion and may not coincide with the positions of the Bulgarian editorial office or DW as a whole.

Source: www.dw.com