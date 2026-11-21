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Arman Babikyan said he expected to see whether the future Prosecutor General would be independent of political and economic influences. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, he used the expression “greasy Armenian coffee,” linking it to former Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov and businessman Georgi Gergov.

“I want to know whether the future Prosecutor General will drink greasy Armenian coffee with Sotir Tsatsarov or with Georgi Gergov,” Babikyan said.

In his words, it would become clear whether there would be “lodges where politicians and prosecutors lie down” around the new Prosecutor General. He said that if he saw the opposite, he would take it as a sign of change.

Questions for the new Supreme Judicial Council

Babikyan said he was inclined to wait and see “whom” the new Supreme Judicial Council would work for. He made the comment in connection with the representatives of the parliamentary quota elected to the council.

According to the analyst, it remains to be seen whether the actions of the new composition will turn into judicial reform. He said he did not see enough changes and rejected the notion that merely removing or changing positions constituted reform.

“I do not see any reforms. They consider removing positions to be reform – no, that is not reform,” Babikyan said.

He also raised a question about the terminated proceedings against Rumen Gaytanski and Stoyan Mavrodiev, asking where the change to the oligarchic model was.

Criticism of the political project around Radev

According to Babikyan, “Progressive Bulgaria” is copying Boyko Borissov’s political model. He warned the formation to be careful because voters are sensitive after years of insults and pressure.

The analyst pointed to the autumn of next year as a key period for the elections connected with the political project around Rumen Radev. In his words, the formation is still not a serious and stable party and has not established a sufficiently firm footing on the political scene.

Babikyan also said that Nikolay Koprinkov was acting as a “gray cardinal” around Radev. He linked the political challenges to the country’s financial situation as well.

The position on Russia, the US and Europe

“You have to come out and honestly tell people what your priorities are. You cannot give everyone everything,” he said.

On the issue of drones in the Black Sea, Babikyan criticised Rumen Radev’s attempt to maintain good relations with both Russia and the US at the same time. According to him, during a war one cannot take a position “on both sides”.

Babikyan said he was not sure to what extent Radev was convinced of this position. In his words, the head of state was probably seeking to preserve his support, while at the same time there were forces around him that the analyst associates with Russia.